NEW YORK (WWTI) — Officials are warning of possible avalanches in the Adirondacks following periods of freezes and thaws this week.

On February 17, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised backcountry recreationists in the Adirondacks of potential avalanches and high water risks following mild temperatures, high winds, and rain.

The DEC said warmer weather and rain melted existing snowpack, swelled waterways, and made water crossings dangerous.

However, the snowpack froze again when winds increased, and temperatures dropped on Thursday night, which increases the risk for avalanches as snow becomes unstable during freeze/thaw cycles.

Officials warned that avalanches can occur in any situation where snow, slope, and weather conditions combine to create the proper conditions. These conditions include a steep slope, snow cover, a weak layer in the snow cover, and a trigger.

Avalanche-prone terrain is found on mountains throughout the Adirondacks, including Snowy Mountain and most of the high peaks region.

Backcountry downhill skiers, snowboarders, and others should assess their own experience level before going into the backcountry and should be equipped with avalanches safety tools and knowledge.

Recreationists are urged to check for snow that cracks, collapses, or makes hollow sounds as these can be conditions for an avalanche.