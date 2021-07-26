Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22; How does Central New York rank?

News

Gas prices at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., (AP file/Nam Y. Huh)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP & AAA) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

Here is a look at prices around NY State:

  • Batavia – $3.17 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.12 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.17 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $3.25 (no change cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.16 (no change cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

