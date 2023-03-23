BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been nearly a decade since a ballerina from Central New York made it to the finals of the largest student dance competition in the world.

This year, 15-year-old Dulcinea Holcomb from Baldwinsville is heading to Tampa, Florida, in a couple of weeks to compete at the Youth America Grand Prix Finals.

She’s being coached by dancers from Syracuse City Ballet, one of whom was the winner in 2014, Claire Solis.

Syracuse doesn’t have many ballerinas who’ve made it to the finals of the Youth America Grand Prix, so this was a big deal for both Holcomb and Solis.

“It’s an incredible honor and an amazing opportunity to be around people from all over the world who love this art form and who are as dedicated to this art form so it’s a big responsibility and it’s going to be great for her,” said Solis.

Solis says the other side of this, being coach and not the student, has been an honor.

“It’s all about the talent you work with and these kids and Dulcinea have been so open and willing to learn and proactive about their corrections and I’m just so proud.”

Solis says she knows better than anyone what it’s like to be on stage at the Youth America Grand Prix Finals, especially as young as Dulcinea is, as Solis once competed in the finals in 2014.

“I remember one year I was stand in on center stage waiting for my music to start and I forgot all the choreography and then it came back.

On camera the buildup and anticipation at that age can be a lot. But she’s really prepared even though she says she might be as nervous sitting in the audience as she was when she was dancing.

“Honestly it’s both. It’s definitely nerve wracking in a way that I didn’t actually foresee but it will be great”

The finals are April 4 in Tampa, Florida and NewsChannel 9 will keep the public updated on how it goes.