Baldwinsville teen charged for possession of child pornography

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Richard Curtis, age 21, of Baldwinsville, New York, appeared today in federal court on charges that he received child pornography.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to a criminal complaint, Curtis solicited and received numerous images and videos of child pornography using the Instagram application on his cellular phone. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted, Curtis faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

Curtis appeared today before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter and was detained pending further proceedings.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

A Baldwinsville teen is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing and promoting child pornography.

State Police say 18-year-old Richard F. Curtis had images of a child under the age of 10 on his cell phone, engaged in sexual acts.

He is also accused of uploading an image of a child under the age of 10, engaged in sexual conduct, to a fake Facebook page.

Trooper Jack Keller says the arrested was sparked by a cyber tip to a task force that works with the FBI.

“Through that investigation, we’ve learned more information and I can’t get into specific details. However, we believe that there may be more charges filed,” Keller says.

Curtis has already been charged with three counts of possession of a sexual performance of by a child and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

State Police say Curtis had been a member of the Moyers Corners Fire Department.

Fire Chief Frank Crispin said he was notified about the investigation on Thursday and has cooperated fully with police to share any information they may need.

“Richard F. Curtis has been suspended from the fire department, pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Chief Crispin. “Our primary job is to help people and this is a difficult situation for us. “

Curtis was arraigned in the Town of Clay and sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $2,000 cash/bond.



Anyone with information about the case can contact Investigator Thomas Quilter through the Lysander barracks at 315-638-8651.