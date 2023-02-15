SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The yearly celebration is almost here! In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Green beer events are back this year and approaching fast!

There’s nothing like Syracuse’s own, Coleman’s Green Beer Sunday! But, if you want to go to a new green beer event in Central New York this year, you do have a few options.

Green beer is an American custom that has become a tradition in the U.S. to drink at St. Patrick’s day celebrations.

This is because of an Irish-American physician and eye surgeon, Thomas H. Curtain, who actually invented green beer for a St. Patrick’s Day party at the Schnerer Club of Morrisania in the Bronx, in 1914. The doctor mentioned in an article released during that time, that the secret was adding a touch of blue dye to the beer and voila, green beer was invented.

This tradition has been celebrated for 109 years since, and in Syracuse, it’s being celebrated at three different bars this year.

Coleman’s Green Beer Sunday

Celebrate green beer at Coleman’s on February 26, for their annual Green Beer Sunday!

Coleman’s Green Beer parade will start at 12:00 p.m. and music by Mere Mortals Band will start at 3:00 p.m. The event is free to get in but make sure to arrive early as lines form pretty quickly and can get quite long.

Make sure to bring lots of cash as well, because the celebration is mostly held outside and the outdoor bars only accept cash.

Beak and Skiff Green Beer St. Patrick’s Day Party

A new green beer celebration comes to Central New York with the popular brewery and apple-picking business, Beak and Skiff!

Beak and Skiff is hosting its own green beer celebration this year with a St. Patricks’s Day party on Saturday, March 4.

The party at the 1911 Tasting Room at Beak & Skiff starts at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

At the party there will be a handcrafted buffet-style dinner and dessert, included in the price of admission, that’s inspired by the tastes of Ireland. Guests will also of course receive their festive beverage and an exclusive St. Patrick’s Day x 1911 gift to take home!

Not only will there be food and drinks but live music from The Flyin’ Column.

Tickets are $43.35 and can be purchased here.

Landmark Green Beer Tour

Looking for a more casual green beer event? Why not go to the Landmark Theatre’s new green beer tour of the theatre!

Enjoy a free complimentary green beer with admission as you walk around and take in the beauty of the iconic theatre while learning about its history and cultural and economic impact on CNY.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Landmark’s Improving Arts Access Fund. Landmark members at the Gold level or higher get admission for two complimentary.

Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets now. Members at the Gold level or higher can reserve their complimentary tickets by calling the Landmark Theatre Box Office at 315-475-7979 option 3.