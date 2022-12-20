(WSYR-TV) — It’s not Christmas yet, which means there’s still time to get some last-minute gifts, especially those tricky stocking stuffers.

Thankfully, with Amazon Prime, there’s plenty to choose from that will arrive on time. With two-day shipping, there’s something for everyone, and for very affordable prices.

If you need an idea of what to get, here’s some ideas for stocking stuffers that are under $30 on Amazon.

Gifts for Mom

Winter headbands

In the Winter, it’s sometimes hard to be warm but also fashionable. Give your mom the gift of both!

She’ll love this 4-pack of winter headbands that are lined with some fuzzy fleece to keep her ears warm all winter long.

She can also rock an up-do with this accessory, and customize her outfit based on the different colors provided.

Burts Bee’s hand care

Hand care and lotion are always a nice gift during the winter, and will make a great stocking stuffer.

This Burt’s Bee’s hand care is great for mom, who will love the smell of the Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream & Shea Butter Cream.

This gift will help her hands be hydrated all Winter long and save her from any painful dry skin and cuts.

Silk Skirt

Every woman needs this clothing staple in her wardrobe! This trendy silk skirt is a perfect gift for

mom to wear on a night out with dad or to the office.

The silk skirt can be styled up or down, casual or fancy, there’s endless outfit opportunities.

It’s also trending right now and can be worn with a cute pair of booties, or flats and a simple sweater.

There are three-color options to choose from!

Lip Mask

In the winter, nothing needs more hydrating than your lips. Chapped lips are a pain, and if your mom or wife struggles with this, this lip mask will help.

It’s perfect for rehydration and does way more than a simple chapstick could.

This lip mask from LANEIGE is highly rated, and a little goes a long way. It should last her all winter long and even into the next season.

There are even different flavors to choose from.

Jewelry dish tray

Every woman has most likely a jewelry box or a jewelry stand for their accessories.

However, for jewelry that’s constantly worn, your mom or wife might want a place for it to hold instead of on her nightstand, dresser or bathroom counter.

A simple jewelry dish is a perfect stocking stuffer if she doesn’t have one already.

This dish is even better than any other because it comes with a loving message that she can read every day.

Gifts for Dad

Cozy warm wool socks

Socks are always a great stocking stuffer as they can get worn out easily and a new fresh pair is always the best feeling on your feet.

These cozy wool socks are great for dad to keep his feet extra warm all winter long. What’s even better is that you get five pairs in one pack.

These socks are also made from high-quality wool and have a non-slip, stay up elastic cuff and they won’t pill or fade.

Wireless earbuds

Out with the old and in with the new. Instead of clunky headsets and wired earbuds, Bluetooth wireless headphones are much more comfortable and stylish.

Gift your dad or husband the gift of brand-new Bluetooth wireless headphones this Christmas and get rid of the old crusty ones.

These headphones are also on sale for $29.99 currently and have a built-in headset, 48hrs Play, and an LED Display.

Football ornament

If your dad or husband lives in New York and watches football, there’s a good chance he is a Buffalo Bill’s fan.

In that case, get him his favorite team in an ornament with Santa.

This Santa football sleigh Bill’s ornament is the perfect gift for him, and he’ll get a good laugh out of it.

In case the man in your family is not a Bill’s fan, there are plenty of other NFL team ornaments sold on Amazon for under $30.

Host Freeze Beer Glasses

These glasses are the best new thing this year if you don’t have them already.

These 16-ounce freezer gel chiller double wall plastic frozen pint glasses are perfect to keep both light and dark beers cold.

For light beers, the glasses can be stored in the freezer but for dark beers the glasses can be refrigerated.

After cracking a cold one, the man in your family can have his drink cold while keeping his hands warm.

Whiskey shaped 3-in-1 body wash, shampoo, conditioner

Simple toiletries are a good gift, especially if they are unique in some way like this Whiskey shaped bottle of 3-in-1 body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

This man made 3-in-1 bottle is great for all hair and skin types and it also strengthens hair but also moisturizes to hair and body.

The scent of the product is warm and enticing, that’s inspired by old-fashioned jazz clubs and speakeasy lounges.

Gifts for Teen Girls

Hair claw clips

Out with the pony tail and in with the claw clip.

The trend from the early 2000’s has come back in 2022 as the claw clip is a new way to tame the mane.

This pack of checkered patterned claw clips comes with 6 different colored clips for only $16.99. That’s a pretty good deal when usually one clip can be sold elsewhere for $9.99 on its own.

Even though it’s a small gift, your daughter will love these and wear them all the time.

Pack of face masks

Face masks are a great stocking stuffer for teen girls because they will get a kick out of trying each one.

Hormonal acne is a common problem for teens and these face masks can also help with that as well, especially in the winter when the skin needs more hydrating.

Your daughter can choose from a hydrating, radiance boost, soothing, revitalizing, nourishing and purifying skin mask.

Cute and comfy socks

Socks are a great stocking stuffer for teens especially as they are growing constantly and new socks are always a must.

If your daughter outgrew her old socks, these are great gift as they are comfy, yes, but also cute, so she will wear them a lot.

These sock packs come with lots of different patterns and designs.

Colorful bucket hat

Once again, another trend from the past has come back and reinvented itself.

This cozy bucket hat is perfect for teen daughters who want to be warm but also stylish.

This hat is 100 percent cotton and it’s also machine washable.

There’s also lots of patterns and colors to choose from!

Puffer phone case

As Puffer coats are becoming trendier, so are puffer phone cases.

This puffer phone case is perfect to match your daughter’s puffer jacket or coat but also protect her phone.

This puffer phone case comes with a soft touch puffer jacket material outer lining, but also a protective shockproof cover.

Gifts for Teen Boys

Uno Dare card game

Teenagers are one of the hardest people to get gifts for.

Sometimes you never know what they want or what they are thinking so it’s best to get some easy neutral stocking stuffers or play off your son’s hobbies.

Card games are always a good stocking stuffer as your son can bring these to school and play with his friends before classes and after classes.

Uno Dare is a well-known card game that’s also very easy to understand and play, making it a great stocking stuffer.

Beanie hat

Hats and gloves are a great stocking stuffer because teen boys grow so fast, they might have outgrown their winter gear from the previous year.

Beanies are great for teen boys because they are stylish but also will keep their heads warm in the snow.

This beanie is hand wash only but also doubled layered to keep the head warm and comfortable.

There’s also plenty of colors to choose from so you can get a neutral color or his favorite color.

Customized Air Pod case covers

Let your son customize his Air Pods by buying him some cool and trendy Air Pod case covers.

Even if your son doesn’t have Air Pods, there’s lots of different headphone case covers for Bluetooth headphones on Amazon.

These designs include a Gatorade bottle, Hubba Bubba bubble gum and Takis chips case cover.

Plus, it will save you money if he ever drops the case as it will help protect it from damage.

Mini portable charger

Teenage boys can often forget simple things like putting the dishes away, cleaning his room and charging his phone.

Keeping his phone charged is important not only for him but for you to know that he’s ok and that he can text you back when needed.

A portable charger is a great stocking stuffer because it’s small and useful.

RFID blocking wallet

When teenagers aren’t the wisest with money, they can be protected with an RFID blocking wallet.

An RFID, or radio frequency identification denoting technology, uses radio waves to identify people or objects carrying encoded microchips.

That can be dangerous when your son is out with friends shopping or out to eat and doesn’t have a RFID blocking wallet, as he will be a target for people with RFID devices.

This wallet is simple and compact and has lots of space for cards and cash.

