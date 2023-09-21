SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to save money, browse some vintage clothing or are looking for a cool find for your apartment or house, thrift stores are great places to look.

Thrifting is a fun way to find some unique clothing, accessories, household items and more for a great price and you know it’ll last longer than something you can buy online.

Central New York has a good number of thrift stores to try that have both old and new things for pretty decent prices and aren’t too far from one another.

A great time to go thrifting is actually before Halloween if you want to try and find the perfect staple items for a costume or look for some items you can transform into something.

Whatever the case, thrifting is always fun and can bring our your creative and savvy side. If you’re looking for the best thrift stores near you, NewsChannel 9 has made a list of the best rated thrift stores in Central New York according to yelp.

Best thrift stores in CNY, according to Yelp

10. Goodwill

You can view Goodwill’s website here.

Rated 2.5 out of 5 (6 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 4722 Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse

Top Review: “Big store with a ton of parking. Heavy on clothes, and kitchen ware light on furniture and toys. It’s a nice distraction if you are waiting for take out sushi from across the street.” – Marissa N.

9. Thrifty Shopper Liverpool

You can view Thrifty Shopper Liverpool’s website here.

Rated 4 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 7421 Oswego Rd, Liverpool

Top Review: “I go every three or four times a week great Place. Workers are Very nice and helpful. You can find quality stuff here. I love donating to a good cause.” – Adam H.

8. Thrifty Shopper East Syracuse

You can view Thrifty Shopper East Syracuse’s website here.

Rated 2.6 out of 5 (10 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 112 E Manlius St, East Syracuse

Top Review: “I really like their new set up. This store is hit or miss with treasures but I can usually find some great items. The people have always been kind there and I try to stop in there often. Convenient to me and my travels!” – Linda W.

7. Syracuse Antiques Exchange

You can view Syracuse Antiques Exchange’s website here.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (23 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1629 N Salina St, Syracuse

Top Review: “We all enjoyed this antique shop! Such a variety of unique antiques. The proprietors here were very nice and welcoming.” – Brian G.

6. EcoChic Boutique

You can view EcoChic Boutique’s website here.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (6 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 4314 E Genesee St, Dewitt

Top Review: “My absolute favorite store anytime I come to NY. All of my favorite clothing items are from this store!! I love the array of sizes and styles. Every time I go I always find something I love. It never fails! I highly recommend!!” – Sarah P.

5. Encore Thrift Shop

You can view Encore’s website here.

Rated 3.7 out of 5 (3 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 119 Brooklea Dr Fayetteville

Top Review: “Encore is my favorite thrift-shopping-for-clothes location in the Syracuse area. It is a non-profit volunteer-run business that supports various musical organizations in the Syracuse area, thus the name – Encore. Because they run on volunteer labor, their hours are limited, but the ladies who run the shop are knowledgable and always ready to help. Women’s clothing includes petites, misses, and plus sizes. Men’s clothing also available. Housewares, jewelry, accessories, books, magazines, toys, and other miscellaneous items also available.” – Adam DJ B.

4. The Cherry Pit

You can view The Cherry Pit’s website here.

Rated 5 out of 5 (1 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 217 S Salina St Syracuse

Top Review: “Cute and eclectic store. Owner super kind. Found some unique pieces. Fun hats and jackets!” – Elaine D.

3. Thrifty Shopper Westvale

You can view Thrifty Shopper Westvale’s website here.

Rated 5 out of 5 (1 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 2214 W Genesee St, Syracuse

Top Review: “I get the best bargains here! Lots of stock. New furniture comes in on Thursdays. I got outside patio chairs for a fraction of what they would cost. Ditto on a leather sofa, which I bought on Tuesday able to use my 25% senior discount. Military gets discount too. Staff is super helpful, unlike other Thrift Stores. Place is clean and new merchandise comes in all the time.” – Lock W.

2. 3fifteen

You can view 3fifteen’s website here.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 720 University Ave Marshall Square Mall), Syracuse

Top Review: “So I never really got the chance of being near thrift stores, so I am officially in love with this place. I come up to Syracuse once a month and I make sure I stop by because I always seem to find some sort of knick-knack that fits perfect in my home.” – Juan T.

1. Cluttered Closet

You can view Cluttered Closet’s website here.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (4 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 742 S Beech St, Syracuse

Top Review: “I am in love with this shop Everything about it is fabulous! The scent, the decor, the amazing owner, and the various items for sale from vintage jewelry, to household items, and funky fun clothes. My son and I were there for the first time on Tuesday and we both loved it. We left with so many awesome pieces! Definitely check it out!” – Deanna S.

Don’t see your favorite thrift store in CNY listed? Let us know!

If you know of another thrift store in Central New York, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team here.