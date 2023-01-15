BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Denny Kellington, the Bills’ assistant athletic trainer who performed on-field CPR on Damar Hamlin that helped save his life, received a fifth-place vote for the NFL Most Valuable Player award, according to The Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi.

According to Maaddi, the vote came from ESPN’s Suzy Kolber. Kolber called it a “symbolic gesture representing ‘everyone’ who carries the weight of that job, every week. They rarely get the recognition they deserve.”

Kolber was the in-studio host for the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game in which Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest.

The NFL MVP will be revealed during NFL Honors on Feb. 9, while the award’s voting breakdown will be revealed afterwards.