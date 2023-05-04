HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time since their introduction, visitors will be able to see Animal Adventure Park’s three new lion cubs on exhibit for “Park after Dark” this weekend.

The three female cubs were born in late March to African lioness Bisa. Following a series of veterinary checks, they have been approved to join their mom in her exhibit.

Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park

They have been named Kendi, Kesslee, and Kimani, names chosen by the park’s animal care team.

“Over the past several weeks, our lion cubs have thrived, becoming stronger and more mobile by the day,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “The cubs are now of appropriate age and ready to leave the den to explore their exhibit with mom!”

Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park

The park will soon announce the daily scheduled times that guests can expect to see the cubs on exhibit. The facility has chosen to rotate yard time between the other adults in the pride, and Bisa with her cubs, to ensure the safest scenario for all of the lions.

The trio of healthy and adorable female lion cubs will make their debut on Saturday, May 6, during the “Park After Dark Series: Cinco de Rhino” from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park

Not only will attendee’s be able to meet the new cubs but enjoy live music, beer from Beer Tree Brews and enjoy food and ice cream from vendors.

While Saturday evening will represent the cubs first time exploring their exhibit, a daily schedule will soon follow. The park will close at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday for event setup and reopen at 5:00 p.m. for “Park After Dark.”

The family friendly event is free for Animal Adventure Members and regular admission for non-members, including $13.99 for children three to 11 years old, $17.99 for ages 12 and up and $15.99 for seniors 65 and older.