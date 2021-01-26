Boston Marathon will now take place on October 11, hopefully

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed. The Boston Athletic Association says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.” This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

BOSTON, M.A. (WSYR-TV) — The 125th running of the Boston Marathon has now been rescheduled to Monday, October 11, 2021, Columbus Day. Race officials are hopeful with the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions and the rollout of a vaccine that the race will be able to take place this year.

The 2020 edition of the famed race, scheduled for April, was cancelled, and was run as a virtual event. Organizers had earlier said the 2021 race would be moved from its April date to later in the year.

The race typically draws about 30,000 runners and the 26.2-mile route is lined with thousands of spectators.

This is also the same holiday weekend as the Utica Boilermaker. Organizers of that race moved the traditional July race date to October 10, in hopes that COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings would be relaxed by the fall.

Earlier Tuesday, the Syracuse Mountain Goat announced its race scheduled for May would now take place on October 24.