SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last time Breanna Stewart made a trip back to Central New York was in 2018 when she hosted a basketball camp at her old stomping grounds of North Syracuse Junior High.

She returns to Syracuse as a two-time WNBA Champion, a league MVP and much more, but she hasn’t forgotten where it all started.

On December 4, Stewart hosted her basketball camp at the North Syracuse Junior High School and opened the floor to all genders in grades 4-7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and 8-12 graders from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to play some basketball.

NewsChannel 9 got to speak with Stewart at the event. She said the camp has given her the chance to connect and give back to the kids of Syracuse.

“Any opportunity that I get to be back home, be with the kids, show them where I grew up, where I started, and where I am today, and just continue that connection is really, really important,” said Stewart.

This was the second camp she has run, but the first time she has opened it up to both boys and girls; something she thinks is important.

“Obviously growing up here playing girls’ basketball, women’s basketball, I’ve done a lot in these gyms and just having my reach go beyond just the girls here and touching everybody,” said Stewart.