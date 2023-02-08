Front view of the passenger airplane near the boarding bridge at winter airport apron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways, a fairly new airline in Syracuse, is hosting a “Get Off The Couch” sale and is extending the sale through February 13 that applies to travel now through March, in select locations.

The extended promotion discounts travel on 3 routes from Syracuse, with fares from as low as $44 for three different locations including Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa.

Tickets for travel now through March 7 must be purchased from February 7 through February 13, so if you want to travel in the coming weeks, it’s best to book your trip now.

What’s even better about Breeze Airways is that the price you see is the price you pay, with taxes & government fees included.

If you want to escape the cold, now is your chance.

Breeze Airways “Get off the couch” sale locations and prices

Syracuse, NY to Charleston, SC Tickets from $44* thru 3/7, or from $49** from 3/22-31 Syracuse, NY to Las Vegas, NV Tickets from $99* thru 3/7, or from $110** from 3/22-31 Syracuse, NY to Tampa FL Tickets from $54* thru 3/7, or from $59** from 3/22-31

Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.