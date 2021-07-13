Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., assumes position as Fort Drum Commanding General

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum now has a new commanding general.
On Monday, July 12, 2021, the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum held a Change of Command Ceremony to honor Outgoing Commanding General Major General Brian J. Mennes and welcome the incoming commander, Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Jr.
Maj. Gen. Mennes had served in his role as Commanding General at Fort Drum since May 1, 2019. Previously, he had served in numerous command and staff positions in the Ranger Regiment, Joint Special Operations Command, 7th and 2nd Infantry Division the 82nd Airborne Command. A U.S. Military Academy Class of 1988 graduate.
Prior to taking on his new leadership role, Brig. Gen. Beagle was the Fort Jackson Commanding General. He was reassigned to Fort Drum back in February 2021.
North Country leaders and lawmakers also said goodbye to Maj. Gen. Mennes and welcomed Brig. Gen. Beagle.
A full livestream of the Change of Command Ceremony can be watched in the player below: