Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., assumes position as Fort Drum Commanding General

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum now has a new commanding general.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum held a Change of Command Ceremony to honor Outgoing Commanding General Major General Brian J. Mennes and welcome the incoming commander, Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

Maj. Gen. Mennes had served in his role as Commanding General at Fort Drum since May 1, 2019. Previously, he had served in numerous command and staff positions in the Ranger Regiment, Joint Special Operations Command, 7th and 2nd Infantry Division the 82nd Airborne Command. A U.S. Military Academy Class of 1988 graduate.

Prior to taking on his new leadership role, Brig. Gen. Beagle was the Fort Jackson Commanding General. He was reassigned to Fort Drum back in February 2021.

Today is the day!

“Home is not a place, it is a feeling” -Curiano

So true! The way we feel about 10th MTN Div and the North Country of NY, we are home 😊 Join us live at 1600 on FB. pic.twitter.com/Y86RMIF8nl — BG Milford H. Beagle, Jr. (@Beags_Beagle) July 12, 2021

North Country leaders and lawmakers also said goodbye to Maj. Gen. Mennes and welcomed Brig. Gen. Beagle.

Today we sat goodbye to another good family MG Brian Mennes, his wife Kelly & kids. He has become a great friend and I wish he and his family well.



We will be welcoming BG Milford Beagle who is no stranger to Fort Drum and we look forward to his return today to lead the 10th MD — S Andrew Gray (@AndrewgrayS) July 12, 2021

A full livestream of the Change of Command Ceremony can be watched in the player below: