Buffalo Zoo’s new rhino calf makes public debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is showing off the newest member of its family. The rhino calf made her public debut Thursday.

The calf is less than a month old, she weighs a healthy 250 pounds and is filled with energy.

Officials with the zoo say her birth is very promising for the struggling rhino population.

“This species specifically is vulnerable in the wild. With all the species of rhinos in the world, there’s only close to 30,000 rhinos worldwide. So, this is very significant. This is also significant because this is Tashi’s fifth calf, so anytime an animal can give birth five times is very significant,” said Christian Dobosiewicz, Communications Manager, Buffalo Zoo.

The calf doesn’t have a name just yet, but the Buffalo Zoo said to keep an eye on their social media over the coming days.

