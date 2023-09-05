EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not only are students preparing for the new school year, but so are bus drivers in the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District.

Heads up, drivers! School is back in session. Students in the ESM CSD will be heading back to the classroom for their first day of classes on Thursday, September 7.

“Please remember that yellow means prepare to stop, red means stop,” said Candice Adams, ESM CSD school bus driver and 19A certified examiner on the safety squad and trainer.

Some simple rules to keep in mind as school buses are back on the road again.

“We ask that you please help us keep our children safe by being patient, smart, and safe,” said Adams.

In the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District, nearly 4,000 students will be riding the school bus. The transportation department is making sure all of its drivers are trained and ready to go, including Brittany St. Laurent, a former teacher aide.

“I’m very excited, just a little nervous you know career change,” said St. Laurent.

From in front of the classroom to getting behind the wheel, St. Laurent is putting her teaching skills to the test.

“Comfortable and excited to start with the students and the other drivers,” said St. Laurent, who’s serving as one of the new substitute bus drivers for ESM CSD this year.

In addition to the new substitute bus drivers, ESM CSD has a full staff of 52 bus drivers this year. All drivers are fully-trained, knowing the ins and outs of the bus.

“They do have to know the entire bus, under the hood included, and then have to do the entire inside and outside,” said Adams.

The district has over 60 buses fully equipped with safety features.

“More cameras, safety features like when we open the door, the lights turn on especially on those winter, dark days. So the kids can see and can safely enter the bus,” said Adams.

The district is currently looking for new substitute bus drivers to transport ESM students to and from school safely. If you’re interested in becoming the next substitute bus driver, call 315 434 3460, email transportation@esmschools.org or stop by the ESM Transportation Department located at 7225 North Central Avenue, East Syracuse, NY.

