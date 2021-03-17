PPP loans open to larger eligible businesses Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — The Empire State has the second-largest amount of approved PPP dollars so far in 2021. According to the Small Business Administration, that’s more than $1.3 billiion.

New York also has the fourth-largest number of PPP loans to receive federal guarantee, with nearly 160,000.

Starting Wednesday, larger eligible businesses have two weeks to apply for the program. This round the program opened with an exclusive application window for businesses with less than 20 employees. That window has already passed.