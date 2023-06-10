SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The official start of summer is now less than two weeks away.

That means many teens are on the hunt for summer jobs, and fortunately they can find one with Onondaga County’s largest Summer Youth Employment Program, which is still in need of more job sites.

CNY Works, a local not-for-profit corporation, has a goal to employ more than 1,500 teens and young adults this summer.

The Summer Youth Employment Program is for eligible 14 to 20-year-olds who live in the City of Syracuse or Onondaga County.

CNY Works Executive Director, Rosemary Avila, said there’s still a significant need for more businesses to sign up to help employ the youth.

That’s why she, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon are pleading and calling on businesses, both public and private, to consider becoming a worksite.

CNY Works already has the funding allocated to pay each participant $14.20 per hour. That means businesses and job sites will not be responsible for paying the youth employees hourly.

EMPLOYER WORKSITE APPLICATION:

FOR APPLICANTS: THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

As a CNY Works Summer Youth Employee, you will participate in a paid work experience.

You must be 14 to 20-years-old as of July 5th, 2023

Must live in Syracuse or Onondaga County

To apply to the program, you can get a paper application in-person at CNY Works, 960 James Street, Syracuse, New York. You can also apply here.

CNY Works employees can also assist with completing the application during scheduled business hours. There is no fee to apply.

The program is first come first serve. Approved applicants will be notified via email/phone.

Summer Youth Employment Program: 25 hours per week for six weeks (July 5 to August 16 or July 10 to August 23)

July 10 to August 23) Transportation: participants will be responsible for their own transportation to and from work, as well as their own meals. These are the only out-of-pocket costs that you should incur while working for the Summer Youth Employment Program.

More information about CNY Works’ services, resources and opportunities can be found by clicking here.