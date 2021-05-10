Camden man arrested for sexual contact with a minor

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV)— The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, is reporting that a Camden man has been arrested for having sexual contact with an underage girl.

On Saturday, May 8th, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant M. Bolton and Rome Police Department Detective Alex Sypniewski, both assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, arrested 27-year-old Derrick Scofield and charged him with the following:

Two Counts of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

The charges stem from two incidents that occurred, first in 2014 and again in 2016 when Scofield allegedly had sexual contact with an underage girl.

Scofield was issued an appearance ticket made returnable to Camden Town Court at a later date and an order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim.

The victim has been offered counseling services through the Oneida County

Child Advocacy Center.