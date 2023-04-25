CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A life that defied the odds.

In 2017, Ella Cayabyab was born with a future doctor’s considered non-existent. Doctors diagnosed Ella with Trisomy 18, which is a disorder in which babies are born with three chromosomes and is known as Edwards Syndrome.

Children born with Trisomy 18 typically have a low birth weight and varying birth defects which causes them to have a short life expectancy. Doctors told Ella’s family that she would likely only live a few days.

“It’s labeled as incompatible with life, which is a term us medical mamas hate,” Heather Cayabyab, Ella’s Mother expressed. “In order for us to take her home with us, we needed to sign a DNR, they sent us home with Hospice, and a prescription for morphine. That was it.”

But days, turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months. At three months, Ella had started to hear and see, which were signs of development.

However, local hospitals weren’t comfortable with seeing Ella due to her diagnosis.

The family turned to Boston Children’s Hospital, where their daughter finally saw a team of specialists that could help her thrive.

“It’s a very Trisomy-friendly hospital,” Heather shared. “Then we kind of progressed from there.”

Ella started to receive early-intervention services, such as physical therapy. Her parents enrolled her in daycare and eventually went attended preschool.

Doctors in the North Country also became familiar with Ella’s needs as her family continued to advocate for her at every check-up and hospital visit.

“Even the medical system isn’t fully educated on this,” Heather shared. “They don’t know the increased chance that if they live past a week, they’ll more than likely live past a year. If they live past a year, they’re more than likely to live past five.”

Ella Sophia Cayabyab lived to be five and a half years old. She died on April 18, 2023.

Now, her family had made it their goal to continue their advocacy, educate the community and say “good job,” to their miracle baby Ella.

“We have to know what these things are because no one will take care of their children more than their family,” her mother shared. “She did a lot of work in five and a half years. She was our little rock star, our little superhero.”

“She did such an amazing job with the little time she was given,” Heather concluded.