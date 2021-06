AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspection Saturday, June 12th.

The inspection is from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn and is sponsored by the Auburn Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Both a car seat and a child must be present for the inspection.

No appointment is required but if you have any question contact Sue Alvarado at (315)253-1087.