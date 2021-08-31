Cayuga Health, YMCA of Ithaca&Tompkins County announce partnership to share health resources

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Health and The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County officials have announced a new collaborative partnership “to share resources and leverage unique assets, resulting in new services and offerings for the entire community”.

The partnership was announced Tuesday in Ithaca as YMCAs across the nation partner with health care providers to share resources.

“We are very pleased to announce this exclusive partnership with our community Y,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “It is mutually beneficial to both mission driven organizations to partner in the community we want to enhance, and to continue to be leaders in the Community Health Movement.”

​​The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County offers over 53,000 square feet of space that includes two indoor swimming pools, an NCAA standard, full-size gymnasium, racquetball courts, nutrition center and demonstration kitchen, free-weight and circuit training rooms, group fitness studios, a cardio equipment suite and family activity spaces.

Programs currently offered include lap swimming, group and private swim lessons, Red Cross certification courses, archery, over 40 different land and aquatic group fitness classes, personal training, nutrition counseling and outdoor education, along with special events and programs. Youth development programming includes on-site child watch, summer day camps and school age childcare options.

“This greatly benefits our employees and their families with access to this great facility and programs to help reduce/manage health disparities and have some fun,” added Stallone.

As part of the agreement new and enhanced programming will be introduced to the Y’s membership and community through the partnership that will include:

Sports performance and injury-prevention clinics

Clinical programs to help patients manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes and arthritis.

Expanded prevention and education services such as influenza clinics, wellness screenings. and health talks

Active older adult education classes – focusing on senior health and wellness

Flu vaccinations, biometric screenings, and nutrition classes



“I began my relationship with our YMCA as a volunteer in 1994, and am very proud of how far it has come since its inception in 1868 on the Cornell University campus,” states Frank Towner, CEO, YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County. “The YMCA’s vision is to create facilities that are far more than fitness or child-care centers. We are looking forward to a whole new level of benefits that this partnership with Cayuga Health will bring to our YMCA members, Cayuga employees and to the community.”

I’m excited by the opportunities that will develop as a result of a partnership between two of Ithaca’s strongest health and wellness focused organizations. The benefits of being a member of the Ithaca YMCA will only grow as collaborative programming is created and offerings expanded. Ryan Weese, Board Chair 2021, YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County

Tom LiVigne, Chairman, Cayuga Health Board of Directors states, “As a complete community health care system we continue to look for opportunities through non-traditional partnerships that provide convenient, high-quality continuum of care and that help enhance our community connections allowing us to continue to make Ithaca, and this region, a great place to live.”