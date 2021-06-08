CDC report: concerning number of teens infected with COVID end up in intensive care

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A concerning new CDC report about kids and COVID shows a significant number of teens who get sick with the virus end up in hospital ICU’s. As 12 to 15-year-olds are just beginning to get their second shot, the younger age groups are still at risk.

Scientists warned parents in the month before the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for children 12 and up that a significant number of American teens got sick enough to be hospitalized from COVID-19

“Until teens are fully vaccinated they should continue to wear a mask and take who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Zoie Vincent, 17 of Ohio says her battle with the virus inspired her to get the shot.

“It was honestly the most sick i’ve ever been but vaccinations are slowing down,” Zoie said.

On June 3, the CDC said just 500,000 shots were given, with the seven-day average dropping. White house officials called June the national month of action, offering incentives in hopes of reaching president biden’s goal of getting at least 70% of adults one shot by july 4th.

To achieve that, at least another 18 million people need to get the vaccine. Some businesses and venues require proof of vaccination to get inside. Cruise companies are considering the same, as cruises gear up to set sail once again.

As officials try to boost vaccination rates here at home, they’re also turning their attention overseas, as the U.S. will have donated 80 million doses of extra vaccines to countries across the by the end of the month. These doses are going to areas in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, along with Gaza and the West Bank