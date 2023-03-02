Police in Suffolk County say at least 11 people have been scammed by a duo posing as a Girl Scout and her father. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend, March 3 through 5, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

Celebrate with the Girl Scouts by buying cookies all weekend and supporting them in the cookie program.

The annual weekend event celebrates all Girl Scouts and marks a time when the beloved cookies are widely available across the country and reminds customers that each purchase supports their local Girl Scouts.

During Cookie Weekend, the public can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate early cookie booths across the GSNYPENN region this weekend.

According to GSNYPENN, around 125 booths are scheduled in the council’s footprint which spans 24 counties in N.Y.

Troops earned early cookie booths as special incentives during the council’s Early Bird Renewal period and the 2022 Treats, Reads & More fall product program. (GSNYPENN’s regular booth season runs April 1-23.)

For those not interested in using the cookie locator and driving to find cookies, they can order cookies for direct shipment using troop ordering links available through the cookie finder. Learn more on the council’s dedicated season page.

Cookie Weekend supports the Girl Scouts with 100 percent of cookie program proceeds going to local powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils. Proceeds also help build troop funds so they can gain invaluable experiences like attending summer camp, going on field trips, and spearheading community service projects.

GSNYPENN cookie season runs through April 23 and locally, cookies remain priced at $5 per package.

How to participate in Cookie Weekend:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies.



Visit GSNYPENN’s dedicated cookie season page at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com for ongoing updates on how you can support local girls participating in the program.



Purchase cookies for direct shipment by entering a zip code in the Cookie Finder on the page above to access troop ordering links.



During National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend March 3-5 and from April 1-23 use the Cookie Finder to locate booths to purchase cookies in person.



Consumers can donate cookie purchases to assist community partners. This year’s GSNYPENN Sweet Support Gift of Caring partners are Food Bank of Central New York and Food Bank of the Southern Tier.



Community members may also contact the council for assistance connecting to local troops selling cookies by calling 1.315.698.9400 or 1.800.943.4414, emailing info@gsnypenn.org or using the Let’s Chat pop-up at gsnypenn.org during business hours.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.