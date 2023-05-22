CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for something to do on Memorial Day this year, look no further than this list of Memorial Day events that are taking place across Central New York this weekend.

Memorial Day, which honors people who have died while serving in the U.S. military, is held on the last Monday of May, which will be Monday, May 29, this year.

Here is a list of Memorial Day events across the area this weekend!

Saturday

Fulton

Memorial Day Parade starting at Fulton’s east side coming down Broadway at 10:00 a.m.

Bands, fire trucks, Fulton’s Veteran of the Year and more are lining up for Fulton’s annual Memorial Day Salute on Saturday, May 27, presented by Fulton’s Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary, and Sunrise Rotary clubs. “At 11:30 in the community center, the Fire and Police Band will play our national anthem, and Down Beat Percussion and the Highland Pipe Band will each play several numbers to start off the day’s events. Admission is free and the emcee for the event will be Natalie Lewin. There will several food trucks at the park, indoor vendors, and rides and concessions provided by Ontario Amusements both Friday night and Saturday. Kiwanis will be serving BBQ chicken until gone, and the Fulton Lions Club will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs,” said Doug Stevens, Service Clubs Committee Chair.

Old Forge

Memorial Day Weekend at Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park from May 27 to 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Old Forge NY is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a Memorial Day weekend full of family-friendly activities and things to do. Attractions include go-karts, kiddie go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, zipline, rock climbing wall, mini golf, the largest arcade in the Adirondacks with over 40 games, and family-friendly food featuring pizza and wings. They will be offering a variety of specials including Unlimited Go-Karts from 2pm -5pm for $20, $10 Unlimited Topping Pizzas, plus ride and food packages. Learn more at CalypsosCove.com.

Sunday

Syracuse

Watchfire celebration at the fairgrounds at 5:00 p.m.

The Watchfire is hosted by the CNY Veterans Recognition Foundation (CNYVRF) at the NYS Fairgrounds. As a way to honor U.S. soldiers and veterans, the watchfire attracts many throughout Central New York to come and be a part of the patriotic ceremony. “…with over 1,000 American flags expected to be appropriately retired in a spectacular and dignified fashion,” said the CNYVRF’s website.

Monday

Canastota

Memorial Day Parade starting at State Route 13 in Canastota at 10:00 a.m.

In conjunction with American Legion Post #140, the Village of Canastota is hosting its annual Memorial Day parade and remembrance ceremony. The parade steps off at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and N. Peterboro Street (State Route 13) and proceeds south on Peterboro Street through the village, ending at Clark Park, near the intersection with State Route 5. A public ceremony honoring members of the community who gave their lives in service to our county will take place immediately following the conclusion of the parade. Visit the Village of Canastota’s website or follow on Facebook for more information on these and other village events.

Jordan

Memorial Day Parade starting at Veterans Memorial Park at North Main Street at 2:15 p.m.

The Village of Jordan is hosting an all-day celebration with food, music and a parade on Memorial Day. The day starts at 7:00 a.m. at Peace, Love, Coffee Shop on Clinton Street and is open until 4:30 p.m. Then the chicken barbecue at First Baptist Church starts at 11:30 a.m. until sold out. The Jordan Historical Museum Open House will start at noon and Towpath Pizza will also open at that time as well. For those who want hamburgers, they can head to Burly’s Firehouse Pub on South Main Street at noon as well to get burgers, salt potatoes and more until sold out. Then for those who want hot dogs, they can head to the Hot Dog Stand at Jordan Masonic Lodge Front Yard at 1:30 p.m. until sold out. The service will start at 2:15 p.m.at Veterans Memorial Park followed by a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. and a Parade of Bands at 3:05 p.m. Massing of the Bagpipes on North Main Street will follow after the parade.

