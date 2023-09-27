CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to get lost in the corn stalks!

It’s officially fall which means corn mazes are back, and there’s many to explore throughout Central New York.

Corn mazes are a tradition some farms like to create at the end of the crop season, after they have harvested the fields and need another use for them.

Some farms in and around Central New York are famous for their corn mazes like Tim’s Pumpkin Patch, Critz Farms and even Pick’n Patch, who made a Buffalo Bills Josh Allen shaped maze, a fan favorite.

If you’re looking for a corn maze near you, NewsChannel 9 has made a list of a-mazeing farms that are offering corn mazes this year.

Corn Maze’s in CNY

Onondaga County

Abbott Farms

Tim’s Pumpkin Patch

Cicero “Pumkin” Patch

The Pumpkin Hollow

Our Farm

Springside Farm

Madison County

Critz Farms

Jefferson County

Old McDonald’s Farm

Ontario County

Pick’n Patch

Cayuga County

Penny’s Country Farm Wedding and Event Center

Wayne County

Long Acres Farm

Clinton County

Country Dreams Farm

Rulf’s Orchard

Sullivan County

Cunningham Family Farms

Essex County

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Maze

Did we miss your favorite corn maze? Let us know!

If there is another corn maze in Central New York, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.