(WSYR-TV) — It’s mid September which means fall is here and “spooky season” has commenced.

If you’re looking to celebrate the fun tradition of Halloween, or are just looking for a fun Fall festival to go to, there are many events to choose from happening all over Central New York.

To save you the time and energy searching for events, NewsChannel 9 has created a map and list of Fall and Halloween events happening in CNY, from maple festivals and hayrides to haunted houses and Halloween-themed bar crawls.

Fall and Halloween Events in CNY

Onondaga County

3rd Annual Witches Ball of CNY at Landmark Theatre

Fright Nights at the New York State Fair

Zoo Boo at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

CMC Haunted House in Cicero

Halloween Bar Crawl Clinton Street Pub (21+)

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at the Palace Theatre

Syracuse Hard Cider & Doughnut Fall Fest

Harvey’s Garden Paint and Sip

Madison County

Fall Harvest Celebration at Critz Farms

Daytime Trick or Treat at The Wild Animal Park

Cayuga County

Grisamore Farms Hayrides

Mere Mortals Concert (Halloween) — Prison City Brewing

‘A Royal Halloween’ Family fun with Princesses, Heroes, & Villains!

Ontario Orchards Fall Jamboree

Genesee County

Six Flags Fright Fest at The Great Escape

Wayne County

Terror Field Productions presents Stabbin’ Cabin

Oswego County

The Trail of Terror

13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride

The Last Ride in Parish

Demon Acres Haunted House & Hayride

Fulton Fall Festival

Oneida County

Wood Creek Hollow Haunted Nights

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

Jefferson County

Cold Springs Golf Course Halloween Golf Tournament

Halloween Movie Night in Clayton

Jefferson County Historical Society Costume Ball

Adams VFW Halloween Bash

Watertown Garden Center & Landscape Supply Haunted Hayride

DENFIT:NIGHTMARE Haunted 5k run

Fort Drum BOSS Haunted Trail

Swan Bay Spooktacular

Woofs and Witches AKC fit dog 5K

Murder at The Manor — Murder Mystery Event

Lewis County

Lowville Elks Halloween Party

Hell Farm Haunted Trail

Fall Foliage Tour

Herkimer County

Thendara Haunted Railbike Ride

Essex County

Fort Ticonderoga Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival

Tompkins County

Fall Fun at Moore Family Farm

Ontario County

October Happenings at The Dove Block Project

St. Lawrence County

Waddington Pumpkinfest

Don’t see your favorite Halloween event listed? Let us know!

If there is another Halloween event in Central New York that you know of, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.