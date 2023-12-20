CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a really busy year in 2023 with the number of new restaurants that popped up and restaurants that closed.

Although some lost their favorite place, more restaurants opened than closed in the CNY restaurant world this year.

We said goodbye to some well-known places like The Clam Bar, Tony’s Family Restaurant and all Ithaca location Starbucks, but we also found some new favorites like KPOT, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill and Mojo.

Below is a list of some popular restaurants around or in Syracuse that have said their goodbyes and ones that are saying hello to CNY.

CNY Restaurants that closed in 2023

The Clam Bar

Courtesy of The Clam Bar.

After serving the Central New York community for almost 60 years, the iconic seafood restaurant in North Syracuse, The Clam Bar, announced they were closing in November.

Owners Ed and Christa Nyce announced on Facebook that after 11 years of working and making it through the pandemic, they had to announce the “truly heartbreaking” news that they are closing the restaurant.

Tony’s Family Restaurant

We had received several emails and calls from viewers in January asking the Your Stories Team if Tony’s Family Restaurant at 3004 Burnet Ave was closing, and unfortunately for the Syracuse community, the news was true. After 21 years, it closed at the beginning of February.

The restaurant was owned by brothers Tony and Mike Albanese. Mike called the decision “very bittersweet,” and said they will miss their regulars who became like family. Tony, who was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the restaurant was retiring. Mike said the two didn’t want to keep the restaurant open without Tony because they feared the quality wouldn’t be the same.

Natur-Tyme

The health and wellness market, Natur-Tyme, located on Erie Boulevard East closed around the beginning of May 2023.

Although this isn’t a restaurant, the store served the health and wellness needs of the Central New York community for the past 40 years.

The closing was due to ongoing changes in shoppers’ frequency heightened by the pandemic and rising operational costs, so Natur-Tyme’s reduced revenue led to impossible financial losses.

Ithaca Starbucks

After just over one year since becoming fully unionized in the City of Ithaca, on Friday, May 26, all corporate-run Starbucks locations in the city were closed by the company.

The announcement came on May 5, shocking employees and giving them three weeks to find alternative options. Workers found out about the announcements of the closures from their manager telling them if they were working, or unknown phone calls with no callback number and voicemails for those that were off at the time.

Red Lobster

The Red Lobster on Erie Boulevard East near Thompson Road closed in January of this year.

The company confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the closure was due to the company feeling like the location of the restaurant wasn’t right for them but employees were offered the chance to transfer to the Liverpool location.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9 in January, Red Lobster said, “We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as part of the normal course of business, and as a result, we have concluded that this location is no longer right for Red Lobster. Therefore, we made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 2965 Erie Boulevard. We have another Red Lobster restaurant nearby in Liverpool. We invite our loyal guests to dine in or order To Go from that location.”

CNY Restaurants that opened in 2023

Palladino Farms

Palladino Farms, or as others may know it, the farm family who owns Heritage Hill, took flight in June, 2023 at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The new location was made possible through a partnership with Delaware North, a food service company. Starting June 13, 2023, flyers at the Syracuse Airport could eat at Palladino Farms restaurant and bar.

The Hive Cafe

Those who like honey, especially local honey, were in for a treat as a new cafe called The Hive Cafe opened in October, in East Syracuse.

The cafe located at 226 Old Bridge Street in East Syracuse combines a food trailer, gathering place and gift shop.

The Hive Cafe started with a beehive seven years ago.

KPOT

Getty Images

If you’re a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets at restaurants, you probably checked out this new “hot sPot” in Syracuse called KPOT.

The all-you-can-eat Korean Barbecue and Hot Pot chain opened in November on 3019 Erie Blvd East in Syracuse, replacing the old “Tilted Kilt” restaurant, which closed in 2017.

“KPOT is a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors,” stated KPOT on its website. “KPOT is for both the food adventurers and the social eaters. It’s about tasting the global spices and seasonings all while feeling a sense of community. Its hot pot and Korean BBQ modernized with a full bar and nightlife atmosphere. But in the true spirit of those four friends, KPOT is mostly about gathering together for lively conversation over a feast of good food.”

Gong Cha

The popular bubble tea restaurant Gong Cha opened its first-ever location in CNY in September.

The new location in Syracuse opened at 142-144 Walton Street after several months of planning and preparing.

The City of Syracuse Zoning Staff told NewsChannel 9 in August that the project was approved back in April 2023. Even before the opening date was announced, the Central New York community already had major excitement for the new bubble tea hot spot.

Mojo

Those looking for a sweet treat in Syracuse traded cookies for mochi donuts at the all-new Mojo, a mochi donut shop that opened up in September.

The new Japanese donut house opened right next to the new Gong Cha at 142 Walton Street in Syracuse’s Armory Square. The shop was approved by The City of Syracuse Zoning Staff back in April along with Gong Cha, and opened a few days after they did.

The company said the anticipation was high for the Central New York community to try the freshly baked sweet Mochi donuts along with their savory Korean Corndogs, which Mojo describes as a “crispy, battered and fried corn dog but on steroids.”

Texas Roadhouse

Courtesy of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

After years without an American steakhouse in Oswego, the city got its first at the beginning of December with a new Texas Roadhouse location.

Texas Roadhouse can be found in five different cities in New York already including Syracuse, Clay, New Hartford, Ithaca and Vestal. This new location in Oswego makes it the chain’s sixth restaurant in New York.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow posted about the news on Facebook, where residents were overjoyed with the announcement.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Roadhouse team to get this project finished and we wish them all the best of luck,” Mayor Barlow wrote in his post.

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill

Getty Images

For those planning to visit Destiny USA anytime soon, you’ll have a new food option in the food court to try at Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill.

The restaurant opened in September and is located on Level 2 of the mall. The restaurant is for those who want to enjoy fresh Mediterranean cuisine with

New to the Destiny USA food court, Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill is now open on Level 2 for mall-goers to enjoy fresh Mediterranean cuisine with a focus on convenience and taste.

Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila

For more than a year, the Your Stories Team fielded questions about the closed Applebees in the Camillus Commons off West Genesee Street.

However, once we learned Rochester-based Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila was moving in, the questions focused on when it might open.

The restaurant opened at the beginning of November. The owner told NewsChannel 9 at the time that the crowds had been great.

The owners had to be patient in opening its Camillus location because its plans to open over the summer were delayed due to construction on the adjoining Starbucks. There was also a delay in getting a liquor license.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Getty Images

The Cicero community found a new place to get a refreshing beverage this past summer at Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The national fast-casual café concept announced they were opening the new café on May 18 at 7987 Brewerton Road in Cicero.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our latest location,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “Roger is an exceptional franchisee, and we are confident that he will continue to build a loyal fanbase and amazing guest experience here in his community. His determination and seasoned experience with business ownership are a great fit for building upon our growth in Central New York,” the company stated at the time.