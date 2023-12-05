STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies.

After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log.

The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which means professional and amateur chefs have developed hundreds of thousands of recipes over the intervening years.

Some of them are mind-blowingly delicious, others less than delectable.

In order to help you narrow down your options this holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of the best and most unique Christmas cookies recipes from Allrecipes.

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

Photo by Amy Shoemaker Gullickson

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 to 24 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here

Hedgehog Cookies

Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen cookies

– Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here

Chocolate Pecan Sandies

Photo by Pam Ziegler Lutz

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 65 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here

Citrus Shortbread Cookies

Photo by Brigitte Lessard

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 35 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here

Chocolate Crinkles

Photo by Jenn

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins

– Total: 4 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 72

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here

Peanut Blossoms II

Photo by sima

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 48 mins

– Total: 90 mins

– Servings: 84

– Yield: 7 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Read more about the recipe here

Best Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Photo by My Hot Southern Mess

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 1 1/2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

Read more about the recipe here

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Photo by librarian

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 40 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 16

Read more about the recipe here

Scotcharoos

Photo by CookinBug

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 bars

– Number of ingredients: 6

Read more about the recipe here

Soft Christmas Sugar Cookies

Photo by Heather Maine

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 32 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here

Pizzelles

Photo by Jessica Choi

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 6

Read more about the recipe here

Cranberry Cornmeal Linzer Cookies

Photo by Holly Daniels

– Prep: 45 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 55 mins

– Servings: 42

– Yield: 42 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

Read more about the recipe here

Meringue Mushrooms

Photo by Lauren Brizendine

– Prep: 45 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 36 mushrooms

– Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here

Eileen’s Spicy Gingerbread Men

Photo by RichCan’tCook

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 30

– Yield: 2 1/2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Read more about the recipe here

Traditional Springerle

Photo by Kindra Loy Lee

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 35 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 48 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here

Perfect Coconut Macaroons

Photo by PDRobin

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 45 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 macaroons

– Number of ingredients: 8

Read more about the recipe here

Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies

Photo by grote muis

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 30 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here

Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies

Photo by BEAUTIFULB

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 50 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 3 to 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here

Eggnog Thumbprints

Photo by Kriss Morton

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 28 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here

Oma Kiener’s Hazelnut Christmas Cookies

Photo by GreenGoddess

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 27 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 48 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here

Reindeer Cookies

Photo by Laurie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen cookies

– Number of ingredients: 10

Read more about the recipe here

Butter Snowflakes

Photo by yoursonly77

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here

Drommar cookies

Photo by LORIKAE

– Prep: 45 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Total: 57 mins

– Servings: 25

– Yield: 50 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here

White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

Photo by Cloe

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 25 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here

Ginger Cookies

Photo by bluestar

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 25 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Read more about the recipe here