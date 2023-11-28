SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is advising you keep your home and family safe this Winter from the cold and fire by never using a space heater to heat your home.

FASNY is reminding New Yorkers that space heaters are a top cause of home fires during the winter, so it’s time use whatever other heating equipment you have and throw out the old and dangerous space heater.

During this time of year where many regions in New York State experience record chills and snowfall, fire departments usually see an uptick in home fires.

Nearly half of all home heating equipment fires occur during December, January and February. Carbon monoxide (CO) exposure and poisonings also increase during these months.

Heating equipment is also the second leading cause of US home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

“There is an increased risk of home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning this time of year as residents use space heaters, portable heating sources, gas furnaces, and fireplaces to heat their homes,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “We encourage New Yorkers to take proper precautions when they heat their homes this season.”

Space heaters are at the top for causes of heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires (44%), as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries those types of home fire.

FASNY recommends homeowners keep space heaters a safe distance from combustible materials, such as curtains, bedding and upholstered furniture.

To prevent carbon-dioxide exposure and poisoning, avoid using unvented gas-burning appliances, unvented gas or wood-burning stoves and unvented fireplaces indoors.

“Homeowners should check that all heating equipment is functioning properly and that furnace and dryer vents are clear of ice and other debris,” said President Tase. “As we turn up the heat, it is crucial to ensure that there are working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of the home and outside of sleeping areas. These devices can be the difference between life and death. We want all New Yorkers to be fire-safe this winter and remember— if there is a fire: get out, stay out, and call 911.”

New legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul aims at helping curb the preventable deaths caused by space heater fires. Legislation (S.7863A/A.9181B) requires that space heaters sold in New York State have a thermostat, automatic shut off, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Here are some home heating tips from FASNY and the NFPA: