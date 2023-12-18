SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wintertime is great for ski lovers and snow fanatics, but it’s not so great for people with sensitive skin.

During the Winter, lots of people are more prone to dry skin as the humidity level is very low both indoors and outdoors.

For people with sensitive skin, dry skin could trigger an eczema breakout. That’s why it’s very important in the winter to use hydrating cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens.

If you think you’re alone, know that there are 31.6 million people in the U.S. that have some form of eczema and an estimated 1 in 10 individuals will develop eczema during their lifetime, according to the National Eczema Association.

What causes eczema on your face?

According to the National Eczema Foundation, there are three types of face eczema:

Atopic dermatitis – Eczema that shows up on cheeks and follows with asthma and/or hay fever

– Eczema that shows up on cheeks and follows with asthma and/or hay fever Contact dermatitis – Eczema triggered by a specific allergen, such as a detergent or fragrance your skin doesn’t like

– Eczema triggered by a specific allergen, such as a detergent or fragrance your skin doesn’t like Seborrheic dermatitis – Eczema that is common on the nose and scalp that is triggered by a yeast

It’s essential for someone with facial eczema that you use clean and fragrance-free products. It’s best to look for products that are free of any parabens, alcohol and fragrance. Not only do you need gentle products but a heavy moisturizer.

If you are struggling and need some help on what products to help you, NewsChannel 9 found a few dermatologist-recommended products.

These products should help calm down your skin and give some relief from itchy, flaky, and annoying eczema.

5 key products to help fight eye and other face eczema

If you struggle with facial eczema, it’s essential that you use a clean and gentle cleanser. You don’t want to use a harsh scrub that will irritate your eczema and make it worse than it already is. This cleanser is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic.

Even though this is a baby lotion, it’s perfectly safe for adults to use as well. This lotion has natural colloidal oatmeal and vitamin B5 to nourish dry and itchy skin. It’s also paraben-free, phthalate-free, and fragrance-free.

Sometimes a face moisturizer isn’t enough for eczema sufferers. This healing ointment from Aquaphor is great for healing pesky dry and flaky skin and bringing back moisture to your face.

Your skincare routine isn’t complete without sunscreen during the day. This Aveeno face sunscreen is gentle and is free of fragrance parabens, phthalates and dyes, and is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

5. Eau Thermale Avene Soothing Eye Contour Cream

Not only is this a great eye cream but soothing for people struggling with eye eczema. This eye cream is approved by the national eczema association and is free of fragrance and parabens.