SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The snow has arrived in New York!

While some like to be cuddled up watching a movie or reading a book when the snow hits hard, others chase the powder and head to the slopes.

If you’re one of those people, you are in luck. You can shred some gnar at the following ski mountains that opened at the end of November.

Below is a list of ski resorts that will be open in New York all winter long:

Whiteface Mountain

Whiteface Mountain opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 24, and will continue to be open daily.

Lift tickets are currently on sale for the 2023-2024 season and season passes are also on sale now, with two pricing tiers including base rates for new pass holders and exclusive renewal/upgrade rates for 2023-2024 Season Pass and Frequent Skier Card holders.

Whiteface says they currently have snow blowing on Easy Street and Broadway, and the only two groomed trails open are Upper Valley and Lower Valley.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.

Whiteface would like to remind skiers and snowboarders that during the early season, snow can include some bare areas and thin cover, so it is important to remain cautious.

Gore Mountain

Gore Mountain opened for the season on Saturday, Nov. 25 and they are eager to welcome all the snow bunnies!

New this year is a ski route from Sunway to Quicksilver, to 3B to The Arena, where skiers can explore the mountain with the Northwoods Gondola and The North Quad.

Trails open include Ruby Run, Sunway, Quicksilver, 3B, The Arena, Showcase, 2B. Gore says they are currently making snow on Foxlair and the Upper Sleighride terrain park.

The trails are for skiers with intermediate and advanced abilities and there may be walking from the trail to the lift in the Base Area.

Belleayre Mountain

Belleayre Mountain opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 24 with a ribbon cutting for the brand new Overlook Quad and Goat Path trail.

There’s plenty of trails to choose from that are open, including Chinook, Deer Run Lower, Iroquois, Deer Run, Goat Path, Peekamoose Lower, Ridge Trail, Route 9, Seneca Lower, The Crossing, Wanatuska Lower, Area 51, Peekamoose Upper, Tuscarora and Wanatuska Upper.

New this year is a ski lift called Lift 7 Quad and a new trail called Wanatuska which is open from top to bottom with whales. Currently, the mountain has 123 snowmaker guns on blast, cranking out the snow and will be kept on blast as long as colder temperatures are around.

Greek Peak

Greek Peak celebrated opening weekend on Saturday, Nov. 25 and although they are currently closed to make snow right now, they will open back up soon for the season once they have enough snow.

Although the mountain only opened a few trails opening weekend, they are planning to make some more snow on Odyssey, Elysian Fields, Stoic, Alpha, Ligo, Lambi and the tubing hill.

All kinds of lift tickets ranging from a night pass to a 5 day pass can be purchased online as well as season passes.

There’s more to come!

Although most ski areas near Central New York haven’t opened up quite yet, NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated when they do!

Labrador Mountain

Labrador Mountain is currently closed but is expected to open in Decemeber.

Skiiers and boarders can currently buy multiple lift tickets or season passes which are on sale till Dec. 1. Those who buy season passes can ski at both Labrador and Song Mountain.

Both Labrador and Song will have updates this year including new hill lighting, extensive remodeling in the Song Retail Shop and the Labrador Club House North, as well as lift and snowmaking upgrades.

Song Mountain

Song Mountain is currently closed but is expected to open in Decemeber.

Skiiers and boarders can currently buy multiple lift tickets or season passes which are on sale till Dec. 1. Those who buy season passes can ski at both Song and Labrador Mountain.

Four Seasons

Four Seasons is currently closed but they are expecting to open — if weather cooperates — by Dec. 16.

Currently, skiers and boarders can buy their lift tickets and season passes online.

Dry Hill Ski Area

Dry Hill Ski Area is currently closed but by the looks of their Facebook updates, snow making is in progress. The Ski Area says they hope to be open by the second week of December.

Skiers and boarders can only purchases lift tickets and season passes in person as sales aren’t available online.

