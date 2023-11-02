SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual tradition of shopping the best holiday deals and discounts is almost here. Black Friday is that time of the year, where shoppers go out and find their loved ones the best gifts for sometimes half the price or more.

However, the key to finding the best holiday deals at unbeatable prices is knowing how to find the sales and which items are worth the money.

Thanks to recent data from WalletHub, that information isn’t so hard to find.

WalletHub used data from surveying nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans and found the top 10 stores offering the biggest discounts in various products.

Last years Black Friday sales drew 66.5 million Americans to stores in person and 88 million to stores online to shop.

This year similar numbers are expected and maybe even higher considering some stores start their Black Friday sales weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday. That’s great news to consumers who want to have time to plan what to buy and stretch their purchases over a longer period of time.

“Overspending is a big problem and I think consumers should be aware of that not only during the holiday season but throughout the year,” said Assistant Professor, Omid Kamran Disfani, Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University. “My basic rule is: to have a list of items you absolutely need and the items that you do not need but want to buy before shopping. Also, think ahead about the approximate amount you can spend for each item and your overall shopping trip (offline or online).”

Here are the stores with the best Black Friday average discounts and their holiday hours.

1. JCPenney (64.71%)

Opening time: November 25, 5:00 a.m. 6. Lenovo (40.67%)

Opening time: November 14, online 2. Belk (64.23%)

Opening time: November 25, 7:00 a.m. 7. Target (32.87%)

Opening time: November 25, 7:00 a.m. 3. Macy’s (53.05%)

Opening time: November 25, 6:00 a.m. 8. Big Lots (32.86%)

Opening time: November 25, 6:00 a.m. 4. Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%)

Opening time: November 25, 9:00 a.m. 9. Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%)

Opening time: November 25, 5:00 a.m. 5. Kohl’s (44.23%)

Opening time: November 25, 5:00 a.m. 10. The Home Depot (30.90%)

Opening time: November 25, 6:00 a.m.

Happy shopping!