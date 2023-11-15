SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual tradition of shopping for the best holiday deals and discounts is almost here. Black Friday is that time of the year when shoppers go out and find their loved ones the best gifts for sometimes half the price or more.

However, the key to finding the best holiday deals at unbeatable prices is knowing how to find the sales and which items are worth the money.

Thanks to recent data from WalletHub, that information isn’t so hard to find.

WalletHub surveyed over 3,500 deals from 13 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2023 Black Friday ad scans and found the top 10 stores offering the biggest discounts on various products.

Last year, Black Friday sales drew 122.7 million Americans to stores in person and 130.2 million to stores online to shop.

This year similar numbers are expected and maybe even higher considering some stores start their Black Friday sales weeks ahead, with holiday sales starting as early as October. That’s great news to consumers who want to have time to plan what to buy and stretch their purchases over a longer period of time.

“It is important to try and switch away from that impulse buying mode to a more deliberate and thoughtful approach. One way to do this is to set limits in place beforehand by making a list of products or setting a hard budget,” said Ishani Banerji, clinical assistant professor at Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business at Clemson University. “Another way is to ask, “Would I buy this if it were not on sale?” This encourages us to consider whether we really need the product or are just getting swayed by the deal at that moment.”

Store with the Black Friday average discounts

1. JCPenney (59.1%)

Opening time: November 24, 5:00 a.m. 2. Macy’s (58.2%)

Opening time: November 24, 6:00 a.m. 3. Kohl’s (48.8%)

Opening time: November 24, 5:00 a.m. 4. Target (32.7%)

Opening time: November 24, 6:00 a.m. 5. BJ’s (30.1%)

Opening time: November 24, 7:00 a.m. 6. Best Buy (29.8%)

Opening time: November 24, 5:00 a.m. 7. Amazon (28.5%) 8. Walmart (26.9%)

Opening time: November 24, 6:00 a.m. 9. Dell (25.8%) 10. Newegg (22.4%)

