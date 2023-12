STACKER (WSYR-TV) — The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century. There have been warm years where folks could stroll through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside.

There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.

New England experiences a large number of hurricane-level storms and cyclones, mainly from nor’easters that form in Canada and travel south.

To give you an idea of how these winters have played out over time, Stacker put together a list featuring information and statistics for each year of the past century, beginning in 1922 right up through 2002.

In addition to average highs and lows, we’ve included major weather events like storms, blizzards, or other occurrences that captured headlines those years. Much of the data was compiled from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Centers for Environmental Information in November 2022.

The average, maximum, and minimum temperatures and average precipitation data for each year were gathered from the Climate at a Glance: National Time Series.

This temperature data applies to winters (designated by the NOAA as December of the preceding year through February of the current year) in the contiguous U.S.

The record one-day snowfall data were gathered from the NOAA’s Snowfall Extremes and includes the record from any day within the calendar year.

Take a look to see what winter was like the year you were born.

1922: The Knickerbocker Storm

Average winter temperature: 31.28°F (#24 coldest year; 0.9°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.84°F (#23 coldest year; 0.9°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.73°F (#19 coldest year; 1.0°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.71 in. (#50 wettest year; 0.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Los Angeles County, California on Feb. 24 (40.0 in.)

In January 1922, a fierce blizzard tore through the Mid-Atlantic section of the United States, crumbling the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington D.C., and causing other damage.

The weather event, which came to be known as the Knickerbocker Storm, resulted in the deaths of 98 people and 133 additional injuries.

1923: Major snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie

Average winter temperature: 32.57°F (#47 coldest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.16°F (#47 coldest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.99°F (#50 coldest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.97 in. (#39 wettest year; 0.2 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Sanders County, Alaska on Dec. 13 (36.0 in.)

The winter of 1923 was a brutal year for folks in the Midwest, where temperatures were especially low and snowfall was intense. In Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, where snowfall typically averaged around 70 inches, residents received a staggering 105 inches.

By April, the city had amassed more than nine feet of snow, and residents reportedly had to use horses to clear the streets.

1924: Blizzard in Milwaukee

Average winter temperature: 32.48°F (#43 coldest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.16°F (#46 coldest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.81°F (#44 coldest year; 0.1°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.66 in. (#50 driest year; 0.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Kenai Peninsula Borough, Wyoming on Mar. 21 (49.0 in.)

As the 1924 Winter Olympics was wrapping up in Chamonix, France, residents of Milwaukee experienced their winter storm on Feb. 4 when 20.3 inches of snow fell in 24 hours.

The intense weather event, which caused more than $1 million in damage, marked the largest volume of snow in one day in Milwaukee since 1884.

1925: Alaska’s Great Race of Mercy

Average winter temperature: 31.66°F (#29 coldest year; 0.6°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.49°F (#35 coldest year; 0.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.83°F (#22 coldest year; 0.9°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.69 in. (#53 wettest year; 0.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Johnson County, Nebraska on Dec. 14 (30.0 in.)

In 1925, the remote town of Nome, Alaska, suffered its worst winter in 20 years. With intense blizzards and sub-zero temperatures raging, an outbreak of diphtheria required emergency vaccine supplies to be delivered via dog sled to the isolated town.

The event came to be known as the Great Race of Mercy, and its lead sled dog Balto became a hero memorialized as a statue in New York’s Central Park.

1926: Utah mining town avalanche

Average winter temperature: 33.49°F (#35 hottest year; 1.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.77°F (#41 hottest year; 1.1°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.23°F (#33 hottest year; 1.5°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.07 in. (#22 driest year; 0.7 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Banner County, West Virginia on Feb. 10 (36.0 in.)

On Feb. 17, 1926, a devastating avalanche killed 36 people and injured 13 more in a small Utah mining town in Bingham County when more than a dozen cottages and a three-story boarding house were destroyed.

1927: Record snowfall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Average winter temperature: 33.59°F (#32 hottest year; 1.4°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.68°F (#44 hottest year; 1.0°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.52°F (#26 hottest year; 1.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.16 in. (#30 wettest year; 0.4 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Tucker County, Idaho on Nov. 30 (42.0 in.)

Although the winter of 1927 was fairly mild throughout the United States, the people of Raleigh, North Carolina, experienced an extremely intense winter with record-breaking snowfall.

On March 2, the city received 17.8 inches of snow in 24 hours—a record that wasn’t broken for more than seven decades until it received 17.9 inches in January of 2000.

1928: A mild winter everywhere

Average winter temperature: 31.51°F (#28 coldest year; 0.7°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.25°F (#30 coldest year; 0.5°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.77°F (#20 coldest year; 1.0°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.8 in. (#13 driest year; 1.0 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Custer County, Pennsylvania on Apr. 28 (20.0 in.)

The winter of 1928 was a season of respite, and folks in blizzard-prone regions were spared major storms and catastrophes.

The average temperature for most of the country was above average and even the Atlantic hurricane season that preceded it was mild, with no major storms striking U.S. land. This was a major contrast to the previous season, which saw four hurricanes.

1929: Extreme cold in the U.S—and Europe

Average winter temperature: 28.72°F (#3 coldest year; 3.5°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 39.46°F (#4 coldest year; 3.3°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 17.99°F (#3 coldest year; 3.8°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.12 in. (#25 driest year; 0.7 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Routt County, Colorado on Mar. 2 (30.0 in.)

After two fairly mild winters in a row, 1929 came in with a vengeance, hammering the United States with the third-coldest winter in the last century. It was even worse across the pond, where Europe experienced one of its coldest winters in history.

Berlin, for example, was hit with the worst ice wave since 1719, and Vienna saw its lowest temperatures since 1775. As the cities dealt with ice-cold conditions, Europe’s 1,770-mile Danube River froze over completely.

1930: Another moderate season

Average winter temperature: 32.53°F (#46 coldest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.37°F (#52 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.69°F (#42 coldest year; 0.0°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.53 in. (#42 driest year; 0.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Marquette County, Virginia on Dec. 17 (22.0 in.)

The winter of 1930 was a big year for innovation: The diesel engine made its first auto voyage, and the first field-effect transistor patent was granted.

The season was fairly uneventful weather-wise, though. Temperatures were mild, with an average of 32.5 degrees and no major storms or blizzards to note.

1931: Pleasant Hill Bus Tragedy

Average winter temperature: 34.03°F (#25 hottest year; 1.8°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.38°F (#25 hottest year; 1.7°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.68°F (#24 hottest year; 1.9°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 4.68 in. (#2 driest year; 2.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Aleutians West Census Area, Colorado on Nov. 22 (40.0 in.)

Average precipitation made the winter of 1931 the second-coldest in the past century. In southeastern Colorado, an especially fierce March blizzard stranded a school bus in freezing temperatures for 33 hours, claiming the lives of five children along with the driver.

The tragedy received national attention and led to many safety reforms and a great deal of school bus legislation that’s still in place today.

1932: Snowfall in Los Angeles

Average winter temperature: 34.44°F (#21 hottest year; 2.2°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.31°F (#28 hottest year; 1.6°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 24.57°F (#15 hottest year; 2.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.86 in. (#3 wettest year; 2.1 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Conejos County, Idaho on Dec. 18 (40.0 in.)

While Los Angeles is usually sunny and warm, the winter of 1932 brought a unique snowstorm to Hollywood, covering the region in a blanket of white snow.

It was only two inches, yet it remains the largest amount of snow the city has ever seen.

Elsewhere in the country, temperatures were moderate with no major blizzards.

1933: Long Beach earthquake

Average winter temperature: 31.1°F (#19 coldest year; 1.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.94°F (#24 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.28°F (#14 coldest year; 1.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.11 in. (#36 wettest year; 0.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Tulare County, California on Jan. 19 (60.0 in.)

Although there weren’t any significant blizzards in 1933, the Long Beach earthquake struck Los Angeles County that winter, resulting in the second-deadliest on record in the contiguous states (after San Francisco’s 1906 quake).

The devastating 6.4 magnitude event, which occurred on March 10, resulted in an estimated 115 to 120 deaths and caused roughly $40 million in damage.

1934: South Dakota’s first Dust Bowl storm

Average winter temperature: 35.28°F (#14 hottest year; 3.1°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 46.43°F (#7 hottest year; 3.7°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 24.14°F (#21 hottest year; 2.4°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.13 in. (#26 driest year; 0.7 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Sublette County, Idaho on Nov. 27 (30.5 in.)

The winter of 1934 was another year that spared the United States any major blizzards; however, South Dakota suffered an intense dust storm leading up to it on Nov. 11.

The giant cloud that swept through the Midwestern state was the first to kick off the Dust Bowl, which lasted several years as drought plagued the region.

1935: Times Square blizzard

Average winter temperature: 33.4°F (#37 hottest year; 1.2°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.87°F (#35 hottest year; 1.2°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.92°F (#40 hottest year; 1.2°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.02 in. (#21 driest year; 0.8 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Clearwater County, Washington on Jan. 21 (52.0 in.)

In 1935, a blizzard struck New York City, burying Times Square under nearly a foot and a half of snow.

As the Big Apple dealt with its extreme weather situation, places like Baltimore, Newark, and Philadelphia also got pummeled, receiving 10-16 inches of snow.

1936: North American Cold Wave

Average winter temperature: 27.78°F (#2 coldest year; 4.5°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 38.01°F (#2 coldest year; 4.7°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 17.53°F (#2 coldest year; 4.2°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.27 in. (#28 wettest year; 0.5 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Okanogan County, West Virginia on Mar. 21 (36.0 in.)

Known as the 1936 North American Cold Wave, this year saw strikingly low temperatures throughout the country—the second-coldest in the past century.

The Midwest was affected most as Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota experienced their coldest winters on record. February was especially brutal, marking the coldest February on record in the contiguous United States.

1937: Snowstorms in Oregon

Average winter temperature: 30.35°F (#7 coldest year; 1.9°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.59°F (#8 coldest year; 2.1°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.09°F (#9 coldest year; 1.7°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.66 in. (#4 wettest year; 1.9 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Tehama County, California on Feb. 4 (39.0 in.)

Although it’s typically a fairly mild state weather-wise, Oregon received a huge amount of snow over the winter of 1937. Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, a heavy blizzard dumped nearly 17 inches in Portland and two feet in Salem—a number that remains the latter’s record snowfall.

Meanwhile, as the cities dug themselves out, giant snowdrifts blocked highways throughout the Cascade Range.

1938: Michigan’s great snowstorm

Average winter temperature: 33.61°F (#31 hottest year; 1.4°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.43°F (#50 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.79°F (#23 hottest year; 2.1°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.95 in. (#41 wettest year; 0.2 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Archuleta County, Nevada on Feb. 11 (41.0 in.)

Michigan was the recipient of nature’s frigid fury in 1938 when the Upper Peninsula region was pounded with 50-mile-per-hour winds during a storm NPR called “surreal.”

The blizzard trapped students in schools, stalled trains, and caused several fires. Damages in the city of Marquette—the epicenter of the vicious weather—amounted to what would be about $6.5 million today.

1939: Washoe County snowfall record

Average winter temperature: 32.7°F (#49 coldest year; 0.5°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.39°F (#51 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.02°F (#52 hottest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.13 in. (#33 wettest year; 0.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Washoe County, Maine on Mar. 13 (38.0 in.)

Although plenty of storms blew through in 1938, the following year was fairly mild, with moderate temperatures and semi-average precipitation.

The people of Washoe County in Nevada, however, saw a record one-day snowfall on Feb. 11 when the region was pummeled with 41 inches—almost 3.5 feet.

1940: Armistice Day Blizzard

Average winter temperature: 31.8°F (#33 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.94°F (#25 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.65°F (#41 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.79 in. (#48 wettest year; 0.0 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Oxford County, New Mexico on Nov. 24 (36.0 in.)

The Armistice Day blizzard was a disastrous, far-reaching storm that pelted the Midwest with snow and 50-mile-per-hour winds from Nov. 10-12. The blizzard caused 145 fatalities, many of which came from a large group of duck hunters who became stranded on the Mississippi River as five-foot waves washed out their encampments.

Some froze while others drowned. One notable survivor was Gerald Tarras, a Minneapolis boy who huddled between two labrador retrievers. His father, brother, and uncle froze to death, but the dogs’ body heat is credited with the child’s survival.

1942: Midwestern New Year’s blizzard

Average winter temperature: 32.23°F (#41 coldest year; 0.0°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.49°F (#36 coldest year; 0.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.95°F (#46 coldest year; 0.2°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.39 in. (#36 driest year; 0.4 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Lake County, Maryland on Mar. 29 (31.0 in.)

The Midwest was once again the subject of winter’s wrath in 1942 when a blizzard swept across the region, burying it beneath two feet of snow in some places. The storm, which occurred on New Year’s Day, kicked off a cold spell that plunged temperatures into single digits.

Ames, Iowa, hit a frigid 24 degrees below zero. A photographer who became stranded in the blizzard turned his experience into a two-page magazine spread.

1943: Northern Rockies storm in January

Average winter temperature: 32.89°F (#53 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.04°F (#33 hottest year; 1.3°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.74°F (#43 coldest year; 0.0°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.48 in. (#39 driest year; 0.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Washington County, Washington on Jan. 20 (44.0 in.)

From Jan. 18-25, a dangerous Category five storm spread across the Northern Rockies and Plains, affecting residents in Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Apart from this major storm, that winter was fairly mild, with an average temperature of about 33 degrees.

1944: California storm inspires a famous photo

Average winter temperature: 33.04°F (#48 hottest year; 0.8°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.64°F (#46 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.44°F (#46 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.28 in. (#32 driest year; 0.5 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Chelan County, California on Feb. 22 (38.0 in.)

It was a relatively warm year in 1944; however, the aftermath of a light snowstorm in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains inspired one of famed photographer Ansel Adams’ better-known images: “Clearing Winter Storm.”

As the name suggests, the photograph depicts snowfall and swirling clouds as a storm clears in Yosemite National Park.

1945: Great Midwestern snowstorm

Average winter temperature: 32.15°F (#39 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.32°F (#32 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.97°F (#48 coldest year; 0.2°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.61 in. (#46 driest year; 0.2 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Wasatch County, Iowa on Feb. 21 (19.0 in.)

Although 1945 wasn’t a cold winter overall, a December blizzard early in the season created havoc in the Midwest, killing 25 people and dumping snow onto a large swath of the U.S. and southeastern Canada.

1946: Moderately warm temperatures nationwide

Average winter temperature: 31.78°F (#32 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.68°F (#39 coldest year; 0.0°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.89°F (#23 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.3 in. (#26 wettest year; 0.5 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Mariposa County, Colorado on Nov. 4 (48.0 in.)

The winter of 1946 was a moderate year, with temperatures that were warmer than average, particularly in Kansas, Nebraska, and Montana, which had enjoyed the warmest January-March period on record up to that time.

1947: Colorado blizzard

Average winter temperature: 33.12°F (#44 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.07°F (#32 hottest year; 1.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.17°F (#50 hottest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.4 in. (#5 driest year; 1.4 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Huerfano County, Alaska on Feb. 5 (30.0 in.)

During the 1947 winter season, temperatures were average throughout most of the country and precipitation was lighter than normal. In the months leading up to the winter, Colorado’s Eastern Plains experienced one of the biggest blizzards in the state’s history.

On Nov. 2, 1946, a storm swept the state. Denver reported 30.4 inches—about 2.5 feet—while other parts of the state received up to three feet of snow.

1948: North American blizzard of 1947

Average winter temperature: 30.81°F (#15 coldest year; 1.4°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.47°F (#17 coldest year; 1.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.14°F (#10 coldest year; 1.6°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.51 in. (#41 driest year; 0.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Bergen County, California on Dec. 27 (26.0 in.)

This historic storm has come to be known as the “North American blizzard of 1947” because it began in late December of that year; however, it occurred at the beginning of the 1948 winter season.

During the sensational weather event, record-breaking snowfall blanketed most of the country, though most states were spared heavy winds. The snowfall began on Christmas Day and continued through Dec. 26, during which time New York’s Central Park received more than two feet of snow.

1949: Nebraska’s great blizzard

Average winter temperature: 30.14°F (#6 coldest year; 2.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.47°F (#6 coldest year; 2.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 19.81°F (#8 coldest year; 1.9°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.15 in. (#10 wettest year; 1.4 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Colusa County, South Dakota on Jan. 5 (48.0 in.)

It was Nebraska that fell victim to some of the country’s more intense weather during the winter of 1949—one of the worst on record for the Cornhusker State. On Nov. 18, heavy winds whipped through the Great Plains, pounding the entire region with snow and sleet.

1950: Arctic storms in the Pacific Northwest

Average winter temperature: 33.08°F (#46 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.18°F (#31 hottest year; 1.5°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22°F (#53 hottest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.81 in. (#15 wettest year; 1.0 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Jackson County, West Virginia on Nov. 25 (36.0 in.)

On Jan. 13, 1950, the Pacific Northwest, particularly northern Washington, was pounded by one of its heaviest winter storms on record. Not only did several feet of snow pummel the region, it was accompanied by hurricane-force winds and frigid, single-digit temperatures.

To make matters worse, the January storm was only the first in a series of arctic storms that would disrupt the area all winter long.

1951: Great Appalachian Storm

Average winter temperature: 32.58°F (#48 coldest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.66°F (#45 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.51°F (#38 coldest year; 0.2°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.54 in. (#44 driest year; 0.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Sitka City and Borough, Alaska on Mar. 11 (42.0 in.)

In November 1950, as the 1950–51 winter season was getting underway, a historically massive storm hit the Appalachian region of the U.S. on Thanksgiving weekend.

When all was said and done, the weather event had covered the region in 57 inches of snow—nearly five feet—earning the title of the most costly storm on record at that time.

1952: February nor’easter

Average winter temperature: 32.9°F (#51 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.29°F (#53 hottest year; 0.6°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.48°F (#45 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.56 in. (#21 wettest year; 0.8 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Yuba County, California on Jan. 14 (75.0 in.)

New England experienced the brunt of the 1952 winter when a Category one storm rolled in, hammering the area with hurricane-force winds and heavy snow.

Forty-two people were killed and more than 1,000 motorists were stranded on highways. Offshore, at least two ships cracked amid the strong winds.

1953: Warm temps in the US as Europe is hammered

Average winter temperature: 35.25°F (#16 hottest year; 3.0°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 45.61°F (#15 hottest year; 2.9°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 24.88°F (#12 hottest year; 3.1°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.15 in. (#31 wettest year; 0.4 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Kodiak Island Borough, Utah on Feb. 9 (34.0 in.)

In the United States, the winter of 1953 was a warm year with above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation. Even its record one-day snowfall was lower than usual, with 24 inches in Kodiak, Alaska. Europe, however, suffered one of its fiercest storms in history.

Striking off the East Coast of England, it resulted in the deaths of hundreds, and caused widespread flooding.

1954: Montana sets record for coldest day

Average winter temperature: 35.33°F (#13 hottest year; 3.1°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 46.51°F (#6 hottest year; 3.8°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 24.15°F (#20 hottest year; 2.4°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.53 in. (#43 driest year; 0.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Lassen County, California on Jan. 17 (38.0 in.)

Although the nation as a whole experienced a warmer-than-average winter in 1954, Montana set an all-time record for the coldest day in recorded history of the contiguous U.S.

The record occurred on Jan. 20 when a temperature of 70 degrees below zero was clocked at Rogers Pass. Precipitation was also lower than usual that year, with an average of just over 6.5 inches.

1955: Historical Wyoming blizzard

Average winter temperature: 31.44°F (#27 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.04°F (#26 coldest year; 0.7°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.82°F (#21 coldest year; 0.9°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.91 in. (#17 driest year; 0.9 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Mason County, Washington on Nov. 26 (70.0 in.)

Wyoming was hit with its worst blizzard in history in April 1955, when four feet of snow dumped down on the Cowboy State in fewer than 48 hours.

1956: New England storms

Average winter temperature: 31.66°F (#30 coldest year; 0.6°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.08°F (#28 coldest year; 0.6°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.24°F (#29 coldest year; 0.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.13 in. (#34 wettest year; 0.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Pierce County, Alaska on Feb. 8 (43.0 in.)

The winter of 1956 was a significant season for snowfall in New England, which saw three major storms in a 10-day period in March. The blizzards brought snow cover at the Blue Hill Weather Observatory outside Boston to a level of nearly 50 inches.

Meanwhile, Pierce County, Washington, set the year’s one-day snowfall record with 70 inches.

1957: Cyclone-level storms in Kansas

Average winter temperature: 33.79°F (#28 hottest year; 1.6°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.32°F (#27 hottest year; 1.6°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.25°F (#32 hottest year; 1.5°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.21 in. (#31 driest year; 0.6 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: El Paso County, Colorado on Apr. 2 (54.0 in.)

From March 23-25, 1957, western Kansas was hit with cyclone-level winds mixed with exceptionally low temperatures over the Great Plains.

In Dodge City, there was a 44-hour stretch with nonstop heavy snow and less than a quarter-mile of visibility, according to the NOAA.

1958: New England nor’easter

Average winter temperature: 33.53°F (#34 hottest year; 1.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.89°F (#34 hottest year; 1.2°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.18°F (#34 hottest year; 1.4°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.12 in. (#35 wettest year; 0.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Placer County, California on Apr. 3 (49.0 in.)

The winter of 1958 was another year with relatively mild conditions that saw below-average temperatures.

In March, a huge storm swept through New England and the Mid-Atlantic, dropping large amounts of snow from Maine to North Carolina.

1959: Mount Shasta Snowstorm

Average winter temperature: 31.4°F (#26 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.34°F (#34 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.46°F (#17 coldest year; 1.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.86 in. (#16 driest year; 0.9 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Douglas County, Alaska on Dec. 23 (44.0 in.)

In 1959, Northern California received record-setting snowfall in February during what became one of the biggest blizzards in U.S. history. In a single storm, Mount Shasta Ski Bowl accumulated 189 inches of snow—almost 16 feet.

The staggering number remains the largest snowfall from a single storm in North America’s recorded history, although some argue that 1993’s “Storm of the Century” surpassed it in volume factoring in the expansive area it covered.

1960: Three major storms

Average winter temperature: 31.97°F (#35 coldest year; 0.3°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.71°F (#21 coldest year; 1.0°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.25°F (#48 hottest year; 0.5°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.07 in. (#37 wettest year; 0.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Anchorage Municipality, Utah on Oct. 10 (36.0 in.)

The winter of 1960 was a brutal season that included three major storms, beginning in December when an enormous nor’easter pounded the Mid-Atlantic and parts of New England.

Next, North Carolina and its surrounding areas received a series of five back-to-back blizzards that battered the region between Feb. 13 and March 26.

Meanwhile, as Appalachia was dealing with its record snowfall, New England was hit with another nor’easter in March that ranked Category four on the hurricane scale.

1961: New York receives 40 inches of snow

Average winter temperature: 32.51°F (#45 coldest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.48°F (#49 hottest year; 0.8°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.53°F (#39 coldest year; 0.2°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.16 in. (#28 driest year; 0.6 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Iron County, Colorado on Oct. 29 (38.0 in.)

In 1961, temperatures were cold throughout the country and Utah received record one-day snowfall with an early-season October storm that dumped three feet.

However, it was New York that really got pummeled when a February storm dropped 40 inches of snow in some parts of the state, as well as significant amounts in other parts of New England.

1962: Ash Wednesday Storm

Average winter temperature: 30.99°F (#17 coldest year; 1.2°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.4°F (#16 coldest year; 1.3°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.59°F (#18 coldest year; 1.2°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.45 in. (#24 wettest year; 0.7 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Chaffee County, Maine on Dec. 30 (40.0 in.)

In 1962, as many folks along the Mid-Atlantic coast were preparing to attend church masses for Ash Wednesday, a Category five storm was brewing offshore.

Between March 5-9, an extreme storm came ashore, lashing the region with 85-mile-per-hour wind gusts in some places, along with heavy snow and ice-cold temperatures.

When all was said and done, 40 people were dead, more than 1,000 were injured, and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage had been done. To date, this weather event still ranks as one of the top 10 worst storms of the 20th century.

1963: Big Freeze of 1963

Average winter temperature: 30.65°F (#12 coldest year; 1.6°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.06°F (#27 coldest year; 0.6°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 19.25°F (#5 coldest year; 2.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 4.88 in. (#4 driest year; 1.9 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Penobscot County, Utah on Mar. 18 (20.0 in.)

The winter of 1963 was a frigid one in the United States. In terms of average precipitation, it was the fourth-coldest winter in the past century and for the lowest minimum temperature, it was the fifth-coldest.

Britain also suffered a cold spell, experiencing one of the coldest winters in the history of the country: the “Big Freeze of 1963.” Lakes and rivers froze over as snowdrifts piled up to 20 feet. January temperatures averaged two degrees below zero.

1964: New Year’s Eve snowstorm

Average winter temperature: 30.4°F (#8 coldest year; 1.8°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.53°F (#19 coldest year; 1.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 19.27°F (#6 coldest year; 2.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.47 in. (#6 driest year; 1.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Juab County, New Mexico on Feb. 3 (41.0 in.)

A low-pressure system moved up from the Gulf of Mexico over the Appalachian Mountains on Dec. 31, pounding Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee with snow and wind.

Three people died and damage amounted to roughly $418,500 today. Huntsville, Alabama, broke the city’s all-time snowfall record with more than 17 inches.

1965: Albany’s worst ice storm on record

Average winter temperature: 32.12°F (#38 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.76°F (#40 coldest year; 0.0°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.47°F (#37 coldest year; 0.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.83 in. (#14 wettest year; 1.0 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Socorro County, Washington on Jan. 2 (45.0 in.)

The city of Albany, New York, experienced its worst ice storm on record. According to the NOAA, on Dec. 4, freezing rain shut down the entire east-central part of the Empire State.

Power was out in the city and surrounding areas for two weeks, with many residents fleeing to Massachusetts for temporary shelter. Other parts of the region were impacted as well, as the ice spread from Buffalo to Boston.

1966: North American blizzard of 1966

Average winter temperature: 31.16°F (#21 coldest year; 1.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.33°F (#14 coldest year; 1.4°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.98°F (#25 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.86 in. (#45 wettest year; 0.1 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: King County, New York on Feb. 1 (50.0 in.)

The North American blizzard of 1966, which blew across the United States from Jan. 26-31, was one of the most notable storms in U.S. history.

The nor’easter affected large swaths of the country, wreaking particular havoc on New York City and surrounding areas where winds reached up to 100 miles per hour. At least 200 people perished in the storm, many of whom froze to death or died in fires started by residents trying to warm their homes.

Another deadly storm hit North Dakota that March, causing 70-mile-per-hour winds and killing 18 people.

1967: Chicago Blizzard

Average winter temperature: 32.89°F (#52 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.82°F (#37 hottest year; 1.1°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.95°F (#47 coldest year; 0.2°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.11 in. (#24 driest year; 0.7 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Oneida County, Arizona on Dec. 14 (38.0 in.)

Chicago was the site of a historic blizzard in the winter of 1967 when the Windy City lived up to its nickname as 50-mile-per-hour gusts blew through the city.

The storm—which brought the largest snowfall to date in Chicago’s history—killed 26 people, including a 10-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of police and looters, and a minister who was run over by a snowplow.

1968: Tennessee snow storm

Average winter temperature: 31.31°F (#25 coldest year; 0.9°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.64°F (#20 coldest year; 1.1°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.98°F (#26 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.71 in. (#49 wettest year; 0.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Plumas County, California on Jan. 29 (48.0 in.)

The year 1968 was a moderate year, with below-average temperatures. In late March, Tennessee received a surprise storm that dumped large amounts of snow on Nashville, Memphis, and other major cities—more than 16 inches in 19 hours.

The storm caused power outages, traffic injuries, and three deaths.

1969: Big storms in New England

Average winter temperature: 30.74°F (#14 coldest year; 1.5°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.51°F (#7 coldest year; 2.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.95°F (#24 coldest year; 0.8°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.06 in. (#11 wettest year; 1.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Fresno County, New Hampshire on Feb. 25 (49.3 in.)

Two major storms struck the U.S. in the winter of 1969, beginning in February when a strong nor’easter developed over the Mid-Atlantic and New England, burying New York City and surrounding areas in snow.

That storm killed 94 people and left thousands more stranded on highways or at airports. In March, another blizzard—this one with 80-mile-per-hour winds—blew into the Gulf of Mexico, up through Georgia, and into New England where it dumped snow on Maryland, Delaware, and Massachusetts.

1970: Christmas Day tornadoes

Average winter temperature: 31.98°F (#36 coldest year; 0.2°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.58°F (#38 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.39°F (#33 coldest year; 0.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.66 in. (#49 driest year; 0.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Coos County, Idaho on Jan. 19 (40.0 in.)

On Christmas Day 1969, a powerful nor’easter that began over Texas made its way to the northeastern U.S., morphing into a series of full-blown tornadoes as it moved and bringing large amounts of snow and freezing rain with it.

Homes were destroyed, and dozens of people were killed. In total, 16 tornadoes broke out over three days, making it the largest Christmas Day tornado outbreak on record.

1971: Alaska sets US record for coldest temperature ever recorded

Average winter temperature: 32.16°F (#40 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.9°F (#41 coldest year; 0.2°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.42°F (#34 coldest year; 0.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.62 in. (#47 driest year; 0.2 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Boise County, Montana on Dec. 18 (35.0 in.)

On Jan. 23, 1971, a cold snap in the north resulted in the coldest-ever recorded temperature in the United States. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the record was set in ice-cold Alaska where a thermometer gauge clocked a reading of 80 degrees below zero in Prospect Creek, just north of Fairbanks.

1972: Mild US winter but the deadliest ever in the Middle East

Average winter temperature: 32.49°F (#44 coldest year; 0.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.14°F (#45 coldest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.83°F (#45 coldest year; 0.1°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.33 in. (#25 wettest year; 0.5 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Glacier County, Montana on Jan. 20 (44.0 in.)

The winter of 1972 was an average year in the U.S. that featured fairly typical temperatures. One big storm in Minnesota brought in 60-mile-per-hour winds, stranding commuters and causing one train derailment (though no deaths were directly attributed to it).

However, it’s worth noting that this was the year in which the deadliest blizzard in history occurred. It took place in Iran and caused approximately 4,000 fatalities.

1973: The Great Southeastern Snowstorm

Average winter temperature: 31.01°F (#18 coldest year; 1.2°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.93°F (#13 coldest year; 1.8°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.1°F (#28 coldest year; 0.6°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.46 in. (#23 wettest year; 0.7 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Flathead County, South Dakota on Mar. 14 (52.0 in.)

While the southern U.S. states rarely see significant snowfall, 1973 was an exceptional year. In early February, a major storm front brought huge blizzards, showering the entire southeastern portion of the country with up to two feet of snow.

The event set records at the time in both Wilmington, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, and states along the coast from Texas to Florida also felt flurries.

1974: Super Tornado Outbreak

Average winter temperature: 33.15°F (#43 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.74°F (#42 hottest year; 1.0°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.55°F (#42 hottest year; 0.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.92 in. (#13 wettest year; 1.1 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Lawrence County, Montana on May. 21 (24.0 in.)

In 1974, the winter months were fairly warm, with temperatures slightly above average. However, just weeks after winter ended and spring began, an outbreak of tornadoes made up for the moderate winter as the weather wreaked havoc on a huge portion of the country, beginning in the Great Lakes region and spreading south.

In total, 148 tornadoes were recorded across 13 states, one of which remains on the top 10 list of costliest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history.

1975: Great Storm of 1975

Average winter temperature: 32.92°F (#50 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.08°F (#44 coldest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.76°F (#41 hottest year; 1.0°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.64 in. (#20 wettest year; 0.9 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Blaine County, Arizona on Nov. 30 (40.0 in.)

The Great Storm of 1975 was a catastrophic blizzard that struck large areas of the central and southeastern United States on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fifty-eight people died in the Midwest, and 12 more were killed in the Southeast as a cluster of 45 tornadoes raged through the region. During the three days, wind chills were recorded as low as 80 degrees below zero.

1976: Groundhog Day gale of 1976

Average winter temperature: 34.59°F (#20 hottest year; 2.4°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 45.88°F (#13 hottest year; 3.2°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.29°F (#31 hottest year; 1.6°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.76 in. (#11 driest year; 1.0 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Apache County, Washington on Feb. 16 (21.0 in.)

On Groundhog Day in 1976, a massive winter storm blew through the northeastern portion of the United States, affecting Massachusetts, Maine, New York, and Vermont. The storm, which was classified as a Category two hurricane with winds up to 102 miles per hour, caused the Penobscot River in Maine to rise 12 feet, flooding the town of Bangor and submerging more than 200 cars underwater.

1977: Snowfall in Miami

Average winter temperature: 30.01°F (#5 coldest year; 2.2°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.78°F (#22 coldest year; 0.9°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 18.25°F (#4 coldest year; 3.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 4.17 in. (#1 driest year; 2.6 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Aleutians East Borough, Alaska on Feb. 26 (25.3 in.)

The winter of 1977 kicked off with an intense cold snap in the southeastern part of the U.S. that originated from a high-pressure system over the Mississippi River Valley. The frigid weather pattern caused cold air to hover as far south as Florida, prompting the only trace of snow in recorded history to ever fall in Miami.

The cold air in the south was also a contributing factor to the blizzard that pounded western New York at the end of the month with extreme winds and heavy snowfall for five days.

1978: New England Blizzard of 1978

Average winter temperature: 29.04°F (#4 coldest year; 3.2°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 38.64°F (#3 coldest year; 4.1°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 19.44°F (#7 coldest year; 2.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.67 in. (#18 wettest year; 0.9 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Rio Blanco County, New Mexico on May. 2 (36.0 in.)

The New England Blizzard of 1978 impacted Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. However, it was Boston that reeled most from the massive blizzard, accumulating more than 27 inches of snow in less than 48 hours.

The snowfall set an all-time record for the metropolitan area.

1979: Hawaii sets a record for coldest day

Average winter temperature: 26.61°F (#1 coldest year; 5.6°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 36.73°F (#1 coldest year; 6.0°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 16.51°F (#1 coldest year; 5.2°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.44 in. (#7 wettest year; 1.7 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Mora County, California on Dec. 24 (48.0 in.)

The Aloha State, which has never recorded a sub-zero temperature, isn’t known for cold weather. However, its volcanic regions do get frigid at times and in 1979, the state set an all-time record for coldest temperature when it hit 12 degrees at the Mauna Kea Observatory.

The viewing point sits at an elevation of 13,796 feet.

1980: Massive North Carolina storm

Average winter temperature: 33.33°F (#39 hottest year; 1.1°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.6°F (#48 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.06°F (#38 hottest year; 1.3°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.43 in. (#38 driest year; 0.4 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Shasta County, Oregon on Jan. 9 (47.0 in.)

On March 2, 1980, North Carolina was hit by a turbulent winter storm that blew through most of the state, dumping up to 30 inches. Gusts of more than 50 miles per hour were recorded in the eastern part of the state, the largest of which occurred at Cape Hatteras.

In addition to killing 13 people and causing nearly $22 million in property damage, the storm cost the poultry industry nearly $10 million.

1981: A mild winter with a few scattered storms

Average winter temperature: 34.73°F (#19 hottest year; 2.5°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 46.05°F (#12 hottest year; 3.3°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.4°F (#29 hottest year; 1.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 4.72 in. (#3 driest year; 2.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Hood River County, Nebraska on Mar. 7 (18.0 in.)

In 1981, temperatures were significantly warmer than average, and the maximum winter temperature was the 10th-hottest of the past century. Most of the country was spared any major storms, though there were a few scattered throughout the Midwest and the Southeast.

One dumped 1.5 feet of snow from Illinois to South Carolina, while another hit Nebraska, killing three people in storm-related car accidents

1982: A frigid winter with snowfall records in Mt. Shasta

Average winter temperature: 30.82°F (#16 coldest year; 1.4°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.39°F (#15 coldest year; 1.3°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.26°F (#12 coldest year; 1.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.48 in. (#22 wettest year; 0.7 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: El Dorado County, California on Jan. 5 (67.0 in.)

What the winter of 1981 lacked in winter storms, the following year made up for with a vengeance. The 1982 winter season saw practically the entire country buried in snow.

In Northern California, the state set a four-day snow record at Mt. Shasta with a staggering 145 inches—more than 12 feet. Meanwhile, the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast all experienced major storms, as well as cold snaps that caused 85 deaths.

1983: Winter flooding in the western states

Average winter temperature: 35.27°F (#15 hottest year; 3.0°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.64°F (#23 hottest year; 1.9°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 25.88°F (#6 hottest year; 4.1°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.52 in. (#5 wettest year; 1.7 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Benewah County, Idaho on May. 2 (60.0 in.)

Although temperatures weren’t cold enough for snow everywhere, a series of severe rainstorms from December to March caused major flooding throughout the western United States, resulting in 50 deaths. Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, and Nevada were affected.

In California, El Niño brought record-setting rainfall to the Sierra Mountains, causing landslides and flooding.

1984: A mix of cold spells, storms, and hail

Average winter temperature: 30.56°F (#9 coldest year; 1.7°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.75°F (#10 coldest year; 2.0°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.39°F (#16 coldest year; 1.4°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.9 in. (#44 wettest year; 0.1 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Owyhee County, Vermont on Mar. 14 (37.0 in.)

The winter of 1983 started out with a heavy cold snap in December that dropped temperatures throughout many parts of the country to freezing levels, leading to 100 deaths. As winter continued, scattered storms affected various regions from the Midwest to the Northeast.

In June, after winter had supposedly ended, Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska were hit with late-season storms and hail, which added another fatality to the list.

1985: The Freeze of the Century

Average winter temperature: 30.57°F (#11 coldest year; 1.7°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.86°F (#12 coldest year; 1.9°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 20.29°F (#15 coldest year; 1.5°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.01 in. (#20 driest year; 0.8 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Bennington County, New Mexico on Mar. 12 (36.0 in.)

In January 1985, an early winter cold spell descended on the United States, bringing extreme temperatures to nearly every part of the country.

The frigid weather, which the New York Times called “The Freeze of the Century,” contributed to 150 fatalities over the month. In addition to the deaths, it devastated Florida’s citrus crop and forced Ronald Reagan’s presidential inauguration to be held inside.

1986: Pacific storms and flooding

Average winter temperature: 33.11°F (#45 hottest year; 0.9°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.82°F (#36 hottest year; 1.1°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.4°F (#47 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.73 in. (#9 driest year; 1.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Taos County, Colorado on Nov. 2 (36.0 in.)

In 1986, most of the winter weather catastrophes involved rain and flooding. The damage largely occurred in the western part of the country, which was battered by storms.

In mid-February, a series of torrential rainstorms hit the West Coast, pounding the region with a destructive combination of heavy precipitation and moderately high snow levels. The 10-day weather event caused devastating floods in the northern part of California and western Nevada.

1987: Warm, but with heavy storms in the Mid-Atlantic

Average winter temperature: 34.42°F (#22 hottest year; 2.2°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.29°F (#29 hottest year; 1.6°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 24.55°F (#16 hottest year; 2.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.5 in. (#40 driest year; 0.3 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Greenlee County, Arizona on Feb. 25 (38.0 in.)

Although temperatures were warmer than average in 1987, the Mid-Atlantic part of the country was hit with a major nor’easter in February that wreaked havoc from New York down to West Virginia.

Prior to that, Washington D.C., was also pelted with a major winter storm in January that stranded six trains and caused 130 buses to get stuck in the snow.

1988: Offshore blizzard causes Alaska shipwreck

Average winter temperature: 32.01°F (#37 coldest year; 0.2°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.57°F (#37 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.45°F (#36 coldest year; 0.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.36 in. (#35 driest year; 0.4 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Hot Springs County, New York on Jan. 6 (47.5 in.)

Temperatures were below average in 1988, with a smattering of storms and blizzards throughout the United States.

In Alaska, where blustery weather is commonplace, one storm drew attention when a fishing vessel was shipwrecked amid blinding snow and 60-mile-an-hour wind. The crew of 15 was rescued near Nikolski Bay, but the Alaska Star sank into the sea.

1989: Extreme Alaska cold spell

Average winter temperature: 32.24°F (#42 coldest year; 0.0°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.06°F (#43 coldest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.42°F (#35 coldest year; 0.3°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.75 in. (#10 driest year; 1.0 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Lewis County, Colorado on Feb. 5 (36.0 in.)

Alaska drew attention again in the winter of 1989, this time due to the exceptionally cold temperatures that peaked during a two-week period in January.

During this time, experts predicted the state’s record temperature might be surpassed in the town of Tanana, where it reached 76 degrees below zero. In Fairbanks, temperatures hit 51 degrees below, while in Anchorage they hit 30 below.

1990: Storms and cold snaps countrywide

Average winter temperature: 33.64°F (#29 hottest year; 1.4°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.73°F (#21 hottest year; 2.0°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.54°F (#43 hottest year; 0.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.81 in. (#46 wettest year; 0.0 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Schoolcraft County, Utah on Dec. 20 (24.5 in.)

During the winter of 1990, roughly 100 people were killed in December when a series of storms and cold snaps hit the Northeast, Southeast, and southern parts of the U.S. Nearly half of the states in the country were impacted by the storms.

Another cold snap surprised Colorado in July, prompting the costliest hail storm in the state’s history.

1991: Ice storm in Rochester, New York

Average winter temperature: 33.37°F (#38 hottest year; 1.1°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 44.24°F (#30 hottest year; 1.5°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.51°F (#44 hottest year; 0.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.7 in. (#51 wettest year; 0.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: San Bernardino County, California on Mar. 27 (36.0 in.)

The winter of 1991 was fairly average, with typical temperatures across most of the country. A number of storms hit the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast, impacting Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and surrounding states. Among the more notable weather events was a massive ice storm in Rochester, New York, that pummeled the city, causing $375 million in damage.

1992: Midwest Halloween blizzard

Average winter temperature: 36.35°F (#3 hottest year; 4.1°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 46.32°F (#10 hottest year; 3.6°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 26.39°F (#3 hottest year; 4.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.17 in. (#29 wettest year; 0.4 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: St. Louis County, Pennsylvania on Mar. 11 (30.2 in.)

Winter arrived early in the 1991–92 season when a blizzard blew through the Midwest on Halloween. The turbulent storm raged for four days, bringing heavy snowfall and ice to parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Twenty-two people died as a result of the storm, and more than 100,000 lost power.

1993: Storm of the Century

Average winter temperature: 31.12°F (#20 coldest year; 1.1°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 40.6°F (#9 coldest year; 2.1°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.63°F (#40 coldest year; 0.1°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.17 in. (#9 wettest year; 1.4 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: McKean County, New York on Mar. 14 (42.0 in.)

Few winters in the 20th century compare to 1993, the year the “Storm of the Century” hit. The far-reaching blizzard swept across 26 states and most of eastern Canada, setting record lows in multiple cities and leaving more than 10 million homes without power.

A total of 208 people were killed and the NOAA estimated that 40% of the nation’s population was impacted by the storm.

1994: Southeast ice storm

Average winter temperature: 31.8°F (#34 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 42.29°F (#31 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.32°F (#31 coldest year; 0.4°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.35 in. (#34 driest year; 0.4 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Franklin County, Minnesota on Jan. 7 (36.0 in.)

One of the costliest storms in U.S. history hit on February 8-13 when a forceful ice storm descended on a large portion of the southeastern United States.

Stretching from Texas to North Carolina, the blizzard caused nine fatalities and cost a staggering $5.2 billion, according to the NOAA.

1995: California flooding

Average winter temperature: 35.56°F (#10 hottest year; 3.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 45.55°F (#16 hottest year; 2.8°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 25.56°F (#8 hottest year; 3.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.97 in. (#38 wettest year; 0.2 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Sierra County, New York on Dec. 10 (45.0 in.)

On the heels of the catastrophic ice storm, 1995 brought another one of the nation’s most expensive weather disasters when California was once again hit with torrential rainstorms and flooding.

From January through March, the powerful weather events caused rainfall of 20 inches to as much as 70 inches, killing 27 people and costing $4.3 billion.

1996: Another East Coast nor’easter

Average winter temperature: 32.94°F (#49 hottest year; 0.7°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.74°F (#43 hottest year; 1.0°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 22.13°F (#51 hottest year; 0.4°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 6.96 in. (#40 wettest year; 0.2 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Jefferson County, California on Dec. 21 (48.1 in.)

In 1996, a massive nor’easter caused damage and destruction throughout the East Coast, earning an “extreme” rating on the Northeast Snowfall Impact Scale (NESIS).

Four feet of snow buried parts of New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and greater New England. In Virginia, eight people died. Meanwhile, powerful rainstorms in the west caused severe flooding in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, and Montana.

1997: April Fool’s Day blizzard

Average winter temperature: 33.3°F (#41 hottest year; 1.1°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 43.19°F (#48 coldest year; 0.5°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 23.41°F (#28 hottest year; 1.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.49 in. (#6 wettest year; 1.7 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Mineral County, Colorado on Jan. 14 (55.0 in.)

A late-season storm took folks in the northeastern United States by surprise on April 1, 1997, when it pummeled the region with sleet and snow. Spanning from Maine to Massachusetts, it was the third-biggest storm in Boston’s history at the time.

1998: Ice storm in the Northeast

Average winter temperature: 35.9°F (#8 hottest year; 3.7°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 45.06°F (#19 hottest year; 2.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 26.74°F (#1 hottest year; 5.0°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 8.99 in. (#2 wettest year; 2.2 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Greene County, Nevada on Feb. 24 (30.0 in.)

Sixteen people were killed in January 1998 when a four-day ice storm tore across parts of the Northeast, leaving 80% of Maine residents without power.

The violent storm, which dropped three inches of freezing rain, took place January 5-9 and cost $2 billion, making it one of the most expensive storms of the past 40 years.

1999: North American blizzard of 1999

Average winter temperature: 36.27°F (#5 hottest year; 4.0°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 47.07°F (#2 hottest year; 4.4°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 25.49°F (#9 hottest year; 3.8°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 7.13 in. (#32 wettest year; 0.3 inches above 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Clark County, Missouri on Mar. 15 (23.0 in.)

Although average temperatures were warm in 1999, two back-to-back blizzards in January left 25 people dead and caused roughly $2 billion in damage.

The turbulent storms struck the Midwest, Northeast, and Southern states first, followed by the central and eastern states two weeks later. Chicago, which received 22 inches of snow, ranked the storm as the second-worst blizzard of the 20th century.

2000: Holy Week Blizzard

Average winter temperature: 36.48°F (#2 hottest year; 4.3°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 47.5°F (#1 hottest year; 4.8°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 25.46°F (#10 hottest year; 3.7°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.99 in. (#19 driest year; 0.8 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Barry County, Michigan on Dec. 13 (25.0 in.)

Most of the winter of 2000 went off without a hitch as warmer temperatures enveloped the country. In late April, during Holy Week (the week leading up to Easter), Wyoming, South Dakota, and Nebraska were hit with a late-season blizzard.

Wet, heavy snow rolled in on April 19, tumbling trees and knocking over telephone poles.

2001: A cold winter with minimal blizzards

Average winter temperature: 31.26°F (#23 coldest year; 1.0°F below 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 41.47°F (#18 coldest year; 1.2°F below 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 21.05°F (#27 coldest year; 0.7°F below 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.77 in. (#12 driest year; 1.0 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Bay County, Michigan on Dec. 26 (24.0 in.)

The winter of 2001 was colder than average, and while there weren’t any massive blizzards, there were enough smaller storms and cold spells to keep people on their toes.

One notable example was a December storm system that moved from the Texas panhandle up to Northwest Ohio and the Great Lakes, bringing wind gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour, along with snow, rain, and sleet.

2002: Blizzards and ice storms throughout the US

Average winter temperature: 35.66°F (#9 hottest year; 3.4°F above 100-year average)

Maximum winter temperature: 46.59°F (#5 hottest year; 3.9°F above 100-year average)

Minimum winter temperature: 24.73°F (#13 hottest year; 3.0°F above 100-year average)

Average precipitation: 5.69 in. (#8 driest year; 1.1 inches below 100-year average)

Record 1-day snowfall: Belknap County, New York on Dec. 25 (33.2 in.)

The East Coast received several storms during the winter of 2002, the first of which was a New Year’s blizzard that ran from Virginia down to Florida.

Thousands of people were stranded at airports and on highways, while at least six people died in storm-related auto accidents. A few weeks later, an ice storm struck the Central Plains of the U.S. on Jan. 29, causing electric transformers to explode, trees to snap, and more than 650,000 people to lose power.

Among the fallen trees were two bicentennials estimated to be more than 200 years old combined.

There you have it, those from 100 to 20 years old now know what winter storm passed through the year you were born.