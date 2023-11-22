SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday season and New York State Christmas Tree Farms are kicking into gear preparing openings and getting ready to sell hundreds of Christmas trees.

It’s no surprise that New York State ranks fourth in the U.S. in acres dedicated to growing Christmas Trees, according to NYS Agriculture, as lots of families and people in New York have made Christmas tree cutting a holiday tradition.

NewsChannel 9 made that a bit easier for you and created a list and map of Christmas tree vendors near CNY, so you don’t have to.

Christmas Tree Farms in CNY

Onondaga County

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co

Chuck Hafner’s Cut-Your-Own Tree Farm

Falls Farms

Mary Christmas Tree Farm

Page’s Christmas Trees

Rocking Horse Farms

Soliday Tree Farm

Springside Farm

Syracuse Christmas Tree Farm

Three B Tree, LLC

Whitetail Tree Farm

Marble Farms Produce

Potter’s Tree Farm

Cross Lake Farms

Luchsinger’s Christmas Trees

The Ice Farm

Oswego County

Austin Tree Farm

Beckwith Family Christmas Trees

Chengerian’s Tree Land

Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm

Grace Farms

Granger’s Christmas Tree Farm

H & H Trees

Hemlock Haven Tree Farm

Molly Johns Farm

Spring Pond Farm

Stargot Tree Farm

Stoney Hill Acres

Three Seasons Farm

Madison County

Critz Farms

Dart’s Tree Farm

Keith Tree Farm

Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm at Oneida Valley Acres

Oneida County

Evergreen Acres

Henderberg’s Trees and Wreaths

Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses

Henderberg’s Christmas Tree Farm LLC

Massoud’s Tree Farm

Shuster Christmas Tree Farm

Wayne County

Jack’s Christmas Trees

Cayuga County

Leonard’s Evergreens

Dickman Farms

Livingston County

Alexander’s Tree Farm

All Western Evergreen Nursery & Christmas Tree Farm

Ontario County

Darling’s Tree Farm

Seneca County

Wright’s Tree Farm

Tompkins County

Moore Tree Farm

The Roberts Family Tree Farm

Hunts Tree Farm

Applegate Tree Farm

Glenwood Heights Tree Farm

Firefly Fields Christmas Tree Farm

VanDerZee Christmas Tree Farm

Cortland County

Hill of Beans Christmas Tree Farm

Muncey Hill Tree Farm

If you’re interested in specific New York-grown Christmas tree vendors the list is below.

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co is located at 3769 Pleasant Valley Road in Syracuse and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

Even though the farm has closed its maple syrup production, they are continuing with its tradition of growing Christmas trees.

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays till Christmas from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. or until trees run out. They offer trees and wreaths for purchase.

Prices range from $40 to $60 depending on tree height, and an extra $5 for a precut tree. They have a variety of trees including the Fraser and Canaan Fir with a few Concolor Fir and Blue Spruce available.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Falls Farm Christmas Trees

Falls Farm Christmas Trees is located at 7676 Pratts Falls Road in Manlius and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm is located directly across the street from Pratts Falls County Park, so you can get your tree and then take a walk up towards the beautiful falls!

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until Christmas.

All trees of all sizes are all $45 and you can choose from a Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, White Spruce, or Balsam Fir tree.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Page’s Christmas Trees

Page’s Christmas Trees is located at 3270 Oran Gulf Road in Manlius and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm has been sharing its fun, family-oriented, country experience with the Central New York community since 1998.

The farm opened on November 19 and is open for the season operating Tuesdays through Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All trees of all sizes are $50 and you can choose from a Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, White Fir, Canaan Fir, and White Spruce.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Springside Farm LLC

Springside Farm LLC is located at 1850 on New York 91 in Fabius and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm specializes in Christmas trees, pumpkins & fall harvest events as well as barn weddings and summer day camp.

They open through Christmas Eve on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday’s 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They offer trees and wreaths for purchase.

Springside Farm LLC offers Fraser Fir and Canaan Fir Trees that start at $25 for the “trees with character” and go up in price as the size increases to the extra-large firs. The staff will help select your tree, prune any branches, cut it down and bale and load your tree into your vehicle if you want as well.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Whitetail Tree Farm

Whitetail Tree Farm is located at 1949 Pompey Center Road in Fabius and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

While shopping for a tree you will be provided with refreshments from the staff. After you pick your tree, you can shop in the gift shop which features a variety of hand-made wreaths, ornaments, and other holiday gifts. They also have homemade maple syrup and other maple products that make great gifts.

They are open weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Christmas.

They offer a variety of Christmas trees from Balsam Fir, Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, and Fraser Fir tree. Prices are different for the Blue Spruce and the Fir trees. A Blue Spruce less than seven feet is $39.50, seven feet to nine feet is $49.50 and over nine feet is $59.50. Any Fir trees less than seven feet are $49.50, seven feet to nine feet are $59.50 and over nine feet is $69.50.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Rocking Horse Farm

Rocking Horse Farm is located at 3736 Apulia Road in Jamesville and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

While shopping for a Christmas tree, you and your family can pick out a fresh handmade wreath, shop for holiday gifts in the farm’s alpaca gift shop and visit their fuzzy farm critters!

They are open on weekends from 10:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. through Christmas.

They offer a variety of Christmas trees from Canaan Fir (which is very limited), Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Serbian Spruce, Norway Spruce, and Frasier Fir (which is pre-cut only).

Check out their Facebook page here for prices and up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Mary Christmas Tree Farm

Mary Christmas Tree Farm is located at 1587 Dutch Hill Road in Tully and offers choose and cut your own tree.

Not only can you buy a Christmas tree at the farm but also Fresh Balsam and Mixed Green Wreaths.

The farm is open every Friday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. will 4:30 p.m. till Christmas.

They offer a variety of Christmas trees from Fraser Fir to multiple colors of Concolor Fir trees.

Check out their Facebook page here for prices and up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Soliday Tree Farm

Soliday Tree Farm is located at 6384 Newport Road in Warners and offers choose and cut your own tree.

The farm also sells homemade 24-inch holiday wreaths for purchase.

They are open now through Christmas from Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They offer a variety of Christmas trees from Balsam Fir, Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir, and Concolor Fir.

Check out their Facebook page here for prices and up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Chuck Hafner Farms

Chuck Hafner Farms is located at 8500 Green Lakes Road in Kirkville and offers choose and cut your own tree.

The farm also sells locally grown Poinsettias, artificial trees, wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and more in their Christmas Wonderland gift shop. Not only will families get to celebrate the holiday season cutting down a tree, but the little ones can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in the gift shop on select weekends before Christmas.

The farm is open on select dates this Holiday season. Those include November 25, 26, and 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on December 3, 4, 10, and 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They offer a variety of trees with different prices which can be found on their website under the cut your own Christmas tree tab.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Cross Lake Farms

Cross Lakes Farms is located at 7681 Tater Road in Memphis and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm sells a selection of Christmas trees and Christmas wreaths for purchase.

They are open every weekend till dusk on Christmas Eve from 9:00 a.m. to dusk. They are open on weekdays by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling or texting 315-209-0095 or by messaging them on their Facebook page.

They offer a variety of trees from Balsam, Fraser, Concolor, Canaan, and Blue Spruce. Cut-your-own trees are $40 and pre-cut trees are $45.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm

Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm is located at 8514 Oneida Valley Road in Canastota and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm not only offers Christmas trees but a wide variety of ornaments, custom wreaths, and all your tree set-up supplies.

They opened on the November 21 weekend and are open every weekend till Christmas from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They are open weekdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for pre-cut trees and the Christmas Shop only.

They offer a variety of trees from Balsam Fir, Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir, Meyer Spruce, Scotch Pine, and White Spruce. Trees range from $40 – $50.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Grace Farms of Central New York

Grace Farms of Central New York is located on 78 Gunther Road in Central Square and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm, which is celebrating their 45th anniversary, not only has Christmas trees but handmade wreaths, a living manger scene with Chalupa the mini donkey and food from The Busted Yolk food truck.

They are open on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. till December 18th.

They offer a variety of trees including Frasier, Canaan and Concolor Firs and Norway Spruce at the end of the season. Trees of all sizes are $55, however, pre-cut trees are graded and priced by size ranging from $35-$75.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Potter’s Christmas Tree Farm

Potter’s Christmas Tree Farm is located on 1229 Kingdom Rd in Van Buren and offers choose and cut your own tree.

The farm has been operating since 1982 and offers not only trees but fresh boughs for decorating and tree wrapping. They also provide free wagon rides as well.

They are open weekends till December 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They offer a variety of trees that are all 6 to 8 feet from Canaan Fir for $38, Concolor Fir for $40, Balsam and Fraser Fir for $38, and Blue and Norway Spruce for $36.

The farm only takes cash, no credit or debit cards are accepted.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm at Liberty Acres

Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm at Liberty Acres is located on 38 Church Road in Phoenix and offers pre-cut trees from a retail lot and the option to choose and cut your own tree.

The farm has been operating since 1982 and offers a variety of trees from a 65 acre plantation.

They are open on weekdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. till December 18.

They offer a variety of trees from Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, White Spruce, Scotch Pine and White Pine. Trees under 8.5 feet are $55 and trees over 8.5 feet are $75.

Check out their Facebook page here for up-to-date tree-chopping conditions.

Don’t see your favorite Christmas Tree Farm listed? Let us know!

If there is another Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York offering pre-cut trees or choose and cut your own tree, please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.