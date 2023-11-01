SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than buying some of the most unique and festive items from Trader Joe’s!

Everything but the Leftovers seasoning

Best for Thanksgiving leftovers, this Trader Joe’s blend includes dehydrated onion, black pepper, turmeric powder, dried celery seed, ground sage, rosemary powder, dried thyme, dried parsley and a bit of sea salt.

Trader Joe’s says you can put this on eggs, cooked vegetables, popcorn, meat, and especially your holiday sides like gravy or stuffing!

This item is only around for a limited time, so stock up!

Sparkling Cranberry Ginger beverage

This drink is fruity, fresh and gives off the best Thanksgiving vibes!

This Trader Joe’s holiday beverage brings you to a world of cranberry tartness and ginger spice. Although it is 100% alcohol-free, you can jazz things up by mixing it with vodka or tequila.

The bubbly red drink is sure to bring holiday joy!

Cornbread Stuffing

When two fabulous flavors collide!

Trader Joe’s cornbread stuffing with roasted apples, dried cranberries and savory herbs is hearty and unique.

What’s even better is how easy this dish is to serve. Simply take the item out of the box, lift one corner of the film and bake in an oven for 25 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish

Calling all cranberry lovers! Valencia oranges have been added to the mix, which adds a great zest to this cranberry relish.

Unlike the OG cranberry sauce, the fruit in this dish is simply finely chopped to create a unique texture and fun flavor!

Scallopini Potatoes

Time for a cheesy side dish!

Trader Joe’s Scallopini Potatoes are nice and thin, layered to perfection and covered in a creamy four-cheese Italian blend.

All it takes is 45 to 50 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and you can dig in!

Apple Pumpkin Hand Pies

There’s always room for a lil’ somethin’ sweet, am I right?

Each two-pack of Trader Joe’s Apple Pumpkin Hand Pies include pumpkin puree, Northern Spy apples that have been freshly peeled and a nice pumpkin pie spice all baked in a buttery flaky crust.

The best part about these pies is that they are hand-held, so dessert on-the-go is an option!

Maple Espresso Black Tea

We all know what it feels like when the turkey food coma kicks in and you feel like it’s time for a nap.

But if you want to keep the Thanksgiving party alive, give your guests some of this Fall flavored tea!

This Trader Joe’s tea is made from a blend of black and herbal tea leaves, natural maple flavor and ground espresso beans to give you that extra kick!

The box comes with 20 tea bags, which is plenty for the entire fam.

Get your Trader Joe Thanksgiving must-haves before they’re gone!