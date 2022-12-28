SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is looking to reshape its public transit systems to diversify transit options for its customers, and is considering adding bike and scooter services.

After the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill was passed by Congress, it granted Centro $3 million to help fund the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system as part of the overall $35 million capital costs for the BRT project.

“The commuting habits within the communities we serve are rapidly evolving and we need to evaluate and respond accordingly,” said Centro Chief Executive Officer, Brian Schultz. “Part of our assessment will be the most comprehensive review of our Syracuse route system in more than 20 years and the implementation of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.”

Centro thanks Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Congressman John Katko for their efforts and support of the bill and BRT in the community.

The reshaping of Centro’s system will begin with a series of public outreach sessions centered on the Syracuse bus system entitled Exploring Tomorrow’s Transit (ETT), a cooperative effort between Centro and the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council (SMTC), which will begin in January 2023.

Community members will be asked to fill out a survey on transit concepts and later on in 2023 a series of public meetings will be held to gather more information.

“We will be reaching out to Centro customers, as well as those that don’t currently use our system, to see what types of services and bus routes might be attractive in the future,” said Schultz. “There is a lot to consider. We are seeing significant changes since the pandemic. More people are working remotely, but at the same time we are seeing a growing demand to reach employment centers in non-traditional locations. As we look into the future, we must also consider the I-81 plan and the addition of Micron to our community.”

Centro will assess the current bus routes in other cities and communities it serves and will continue its commitment to transportation services downtown, served by their transit hubs.

To explore on-demand transportation and bike and scooter share services, Centro has hired a transportation consultant, IBI Group, to assist with the design and implementation of BRT, system reshaping and new transportation options.

IBI Group performed the SMTC Smart1 study that outlined the framework for a BRT network in Syracuse.