SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, December 18, the public Chanukah Menorah Lighting commenced once again, for its 41st year.

Held by Chabad Lubavitch of Central New York, the annual lighting is an important time, especially this year, for the Jewish community in Syracuse to rally together in unity as a response to recent volumes of anti-Semitic acts.

“Our response to hatred of any kind must never be to cower or hide our faith,” said Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport, who directs Chabad Lubavitch of Central New York. “The story of Hanukkah is the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to negativity we encounter, than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public.”

This year’s public menorah lighting carries added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” said Rabbi Rapoport. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this, because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the literal light that is in our power to bring into the world, than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs.”

Photos were provided by the Syracuse Fire Department.

Menorah lighting schedule for the Flagship Menorah in Clinton Square:

1st Night of Chanukah, Sunday December 18, 4:30 PM – Mayor Ben Walsh will join Rabbi Yaakov

– Mayor Ben Walsh will join Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport at the Menorah lighting at going up with him for the lighting of the first candle. There will be a Chanukah Gelt Drop for all attending (raining chocolate coins ) 5:00 PM – Grand Car Menorah Parade from Downtown Syracuse’s Clinton Square to Limestone Plaza Fayetteville. Mayor Mark Olson will be joining Rabbi Rapoport for the lighting at 5:30 PM

2nd Night of Chanukah, Monday, December 19, 4:30 PM – County Executive Ryan McMahon, will join Rabbi Rapoport for the lighting of the second candle at the Menorah in Clinton Sq.

– County Executive Ryan McMahon, will join Rabbi Rapoport for the lighting of the second candle at the Menorah in Clinton Sq. 3rd Night of Chanukah, Tuesday, December 20, 4:30 PM – Menorah lighting

– Menorah lighting 4th Night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4:30 PM – Menorah lighting

– Menorah lighting 5th Night of Chanukah, Thursday, December 22, 4:30 PM – Menorah lighting

– Menorah lighting 6th Night of Chanukah, Friday, December 23, 3:42 PM – Menorah will be lit earlier, due to the Sanctity of the Shabbat

– Menorah will be lit earlier, due to the Sanctity of the Shabbat 7th Night of Chanukah, Saturday, December 24, 7:00 PM – Menorah lighting & Gelt Drop

– Menorah lighting & Gelt Drop 8th Night of Chanukah, Sunday, December 25, 4:30 PM – Last night of Chanukah and Menorah lighting

Other Menorah lightings throughout the Greater Syracuse Area include:

Dec. 18th, 5:30 PM – Limestone Plaza, Fayetteville

Dec. 21st, 6 PM – Destiny USA

Dec. 22nd, 5:45 PM – Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Dewitt at the intersection of Erie Blvd. & E. Genesee St, Fayetteville, and the Galleries Downtown

For more information, contact Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport at 315-727-0973 or rabbirap@gmail.com.