(WWTI) — Chipotle has introduced its first seasonal beverage.

Beginning June 9, Chipotle restaurants will serve Watermelon Limeade from farmer-created Tractor Beverage Co., which features the bright and refreshing flavor of lime. The drink is made with all-natural, certified organic, non-GMO ingredients and no additives.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first seasonal beverage with the freshest flavors of summer,” Chipotle Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Perdue said in a press release. “The consumer response to Watermelon Limeade surpassed expectations as it quickly became our bestselling Tractor Beverage in test markets last year.”

Additionally, 5% of profits from the sale of Watermelon Limeade at Chipotle will be donated to causes that support farmers.

Watermelon Limeade will be available for a limited time in all U.S. and Canada Chipotle restaurants.