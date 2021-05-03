City of Watertown’s Jefferson St. to close for sinkhole repair

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be repairing a sinkhole on Jefferson Street beginning Tuesday, May 4 at 8 a.m.

The sinkhole is between High Street and Mechanic Street and work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic, according to officials, and Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control. Temporary barricades, signage, and flagmen will be on-site throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.