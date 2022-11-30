SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The C.N.Y Family Bike Giveaway Charity is putting the pedal to the medal giving out bikes for its 26th year!

But to be able to give back to the community, they need donations from you, including both kids and adult bikes.

Here’s how you can donate:

The charity is in serious need of monetary donations as the prices for bike parts have gone up.

Bike donations will be accepted until December 15 at the NYS Fairgrounds (Gate 2) in the Dairy building. Open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can write checks to donate if you don’t have a bike to give away Address: 319 Barrington Road, Syracuse, NY 13214 Payable to: Central New York Family Bicycle Giveaway Donations are tax deductible



CNY Bicycle Giveaway

“The focus of our program is to supply families with the opportunity to enjoy bike ownership. For the children who are recipients of the bicycles we refurbish, there is the thrill of that first bike ride and the freedom that goes along with it,” said C.N.Y Family Bike’s mission statement. “Riding bicycles promotes a healthy lifestyle. There are many families that cannot afford to buy new bicycles. Our organization has been able to fill this gap. With the help of our community we have been able to provide between 2000 and as high as 2912 bicycles on the Saturday before Christmas. We also have been responsive to requests from social workers, law enforcement and community representatives from our refugee population to make sure bicycles are made available. We also offer free bicycle repair services from our mobile bicycle repair trailer.”

Bikes are donated to adults as well so the parents of the kids who get the bikes will be able to ride alongside their children.

The giveaway is planned for December 17, at 10 a.m. at Fowler High School.

For more information, check out their website.