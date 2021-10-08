Rome man arrested after accusations of sexually assaulting two boys under 13

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A man from Rome, N.Y. has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted two boys under 13, one of whom was under five years old.

Timothy Waite, 39, is accused of touching two boys and making them touch him inappropriately multiple times six to seven years ago. According to the criminal complaint and affidavit from a Sayre Borough Police Officer, the police department received the complaint from Bradford County Children and Youth in August 2021.

The complaint said both boys said that Waite would show them his genitals and make the boys touch him for his own sexual gratification. According to the complaint, one boy reported that Waite used to live with him, and their bedrooms were attached. He said Waite would invite him into his room at night and they would touch each others’ genitals.

The other boy described two times that Waite exposed himself. One happened when the boy was about 3 to 4 years old and the other when he was 5 or 6.

Both boys told the Children’s House that they didn’t realize at the time that it was wrong, but after one did “online learning” and the other told his dad what happened, they both understood the situation and cut off communication with Waite.

Waite has been charged with Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 Years of Age and Corruption of Minors (both third-degree felonies) as well as Indecent Exposure (a first-degree misdemeanor).

According to the Morning Times, Waite was arraigned on September 22, and is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is on October 12.