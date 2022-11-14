SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A U.S. appeals court extended a block on President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan.

The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to a preliminary injunction that halts the debt relief program.

The back and forth has left many across the country confused as to whether or not student loan relief will come at all. John Vicari is a recent graduate of Ithaca College and while his graduation led to the beginning of his career in sports broadcasting, it also meant he had to begin paying his student loans.

“We as students made that risk,” he said. “We knew we had to take out loans and we knew eventually we have to pay them down the line. But then after I graduated and you have your first job out of college, it’s sort of a deterrent from you advancing in your career.”

This is why the federal loan forgiveness announced in August came as a welcomed relief, not only to Vicari but to millions across the country. In fact, since then 26 million people have applied for debt relief, and 16 million have already been approved.

“There are 43 million Americans with student loan debt,” Abby Shaforth, a Student Loan borrower Assistant said. “They took on the debt for education in order to try to have a shot at financial security and a middle-class life. And many haven’t been able to achieve that because of the debt, because the debt itself is holding them back.”

“I could give you a point as to why I think that student debt should be forgiven,” Vicari said. “And I understand the other side of it, where people realize that you made an investment and you owe people.”

“But all I would say is just make a decision, ” he said. “Because the uneasiness or the not sure what’s going to happen is annoying.”