Comedian John Crist to play the Oncenter October 7th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a tough year, those in Syracuse could be in need of a laugh.

John Crist is willing to provide those Thursday, October 7th during his Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Crist is one of the fastest rising comedians who has more than a billion video views and four million fans on social media.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” said Crist.

In 2019, Crist made Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list and has been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, SiriusXM, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Cracked, and the Golf Channel.

For more dates and info: www.johncristcomedy.com