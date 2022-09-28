(WSYR-TV) — During the fall season, everything changes, including the foods you want to enjoy!

Fall is certainly known for the comfort foods that correlate with the season and below are some NewsChannel 9 favorites!

Moon Milk

As the weather cools, sleeping gets easier at night, but if you’re still having trouble try out this recipe from Savor Recipes of moon milk, which will help you really relax before bed.

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon spice powder (turmeric, beet, matcha, or butterfly pea flower)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1/8 teaspoon ginger

Pinch star anise

1 tablespoon honey

Optional garnish: lavender, chamomile, marigold, or rose petals

Optional supplement: 1/2 teaspoon ashwagandha

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website here.

Photo via Getty Images

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

This item you don’t have to make on your own, you can buy right from the frozen section at Trader Joe’s!

The mezzi rigatoni pasta with butternut squash puree added to a blend of gouda, cheddar, and parmesan cheese is the perfect combination of comfort, and the preparation is what will make your heart really melt.

Simply toss it into the oven or microwave and you have a perfect fall meal.

Photo via Getty Images

Wegmans Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream, Limited Edition

Are you the type of person that even if the weather gets chilly, you still enjoy a bowl of ice cream to end your night? Don’t lie, we all do it!

Try Wegman’s limited edition Pumpkin Pie ice cream that includes cinnamon pie pieces that are mixed into Pumpkin & Cream flavored ice cream that will make your taste buds go boo!

An added bonus? This great-tasting product has no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Warm Bowl of Chili

Served as a meal for the soul or as a side with dinner, this broccoli cheddar soup recipe will make you feel warm and toasty!

Taste of Home’s website says this recipe is specifically made to please your children, so maybe could be a family effort in the kitchen when making!

Ingredients

1 pound of ground turkey or beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can pork and beans

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can condensed tomato soup, undiluted

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website here.

Skillet Baked Pumpkin Rolls

This fall treat can be prepared in only 40 minutes and the flavors are undeniable!

A Trader Joe’s recipe that will make your entire kitchen smell of the seasonal spices you love.

Ingredients

2 cans Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Rolls*

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melter

1/4 cup cane sugar

1 tablespoon Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Pie Spice*

Two handfuls of Trader Joe’s Candied Pecans, chopped (optional)*

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website here.

*Non-Trader Joe’s items can be substituted.

Pumpkin Bars

You can never go wrong with pumpkin in the fall season!

Trader Joe’s website offers a tasty recipe for pumpkin bars that are not only easy to make but will also be eaten quickly!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 box Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix (seasonal)

3/4 cup cane sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon Trader Joe’s organic pure bourbon vanilla extract

1/3 cup powdered sugar

Pumpkin pie spice (optional)

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website, here.

Chicken and Biscuits

Chicken and biscuits are a favorite when it comes to fall dishes. The creamy, warm chicken and the fluffy toasted biscuits make for the perfect dish after a Friday night football game or after some fall chores outside.

The Taste of Home’s website offers the perfect recipe when it comes to this fall dish.

Ingredients

1 medium chopped onion

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 cups milk

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 package frozen mixed vegetables

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

homemade biscuits

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website here.

Sea Salt Caramel Apple Baked Brie

Nothing is better than savory, sweet, and salty all mixed into one dish!

Savor Recipes offers just that with this fall-themed snack! You can even support a local business near you by purchasing local apples and dairy products.

Ingredients

1 wheel Brie cheese

1 tablespoon butter

2 apples peeled and chopped (can slice more apples for dipping/garnish)

3 tablespoons sea salt caramel sauce, divided

Sliced baguette or crackers for serving

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website here.

Homemade Tomato Soup

Grilled cheese and tomato soup is a dish that reminds people of their childhoods, bringing ultimate comfort.

The Taste of Home website offers an easy, yet delicious tomato soup recipe that can be served by itself, or as a side with a freshly made grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 can tomato juice

1/4 cup sugar

oyster crackers or croutons (optional)

For the full recipe and preparation, visit their website here.