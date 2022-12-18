SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday 1,000 people, young and old, went home with boxes full of different items including toys. It’s all part of the Mary Nelson Youth Center Community Christmas Giftaway held at Van Duyn Elementary School.

Principal for Van Duyn Elementary School, Eva Williams said this year, it was clear there was a need. “We just gave away everything that was offered.”

Not a single donated item was left inside the school gym at Van Duyn Elementary. Organizers opened the doors an hour early for Syracuse families waiting outside patiently for the event.

“Mary’s volunteers brought five truck loads over of things and five truck loads were given out today,” says Williams.

Inside those truck loads were just about everything families need and more.

“We had children’s, babies, men’s, boys, girls, women’s things. We had household items, we had a whole variety of goods to give away for free,” says Williams.

Not only were the items free, but also brand new. Target and Walmart donated most of the items given to the Mary Nelson Youth Center. Those items were then given to families.

“There were Christmas trees, there were blankets, there were socks, tons of shoes and sandals,” says Williams.

Even toys donated by Juli Boeheim. “We could not have done this without the countless people that contributed today,” says Williams.

Santa Claus was also there, giving kids the chance to meet him and take a photo.