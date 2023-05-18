SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive issued an emergency order Thursday, stopping New York City from moving migrants to Syracuse.

The order bans shelters, hotels and local governments from agreeing to partner with New York City to care of migrants.

While New York City government hasn’t formally informed Onondaga County of imminent plans, a job posting gives Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon that impression.

The company, DocGo, is hiring for a “field operations manager” in Syracuse.

DocGo has been hired by New York City to help find housing for migrants, overwhelming New York City after being bussed from Texas.

At a briefing, McMahon said, “When you have one of the main vendors who puts a job ad and their job is to place migrants in hotels in Onondaga County, I think that’s a sign that New York City was not acting in good faith when they spoke to us last week, saying they weren’t looking to do these types of things.”

An influx of migrants into the United States was expected after a policy expired at the US-Mexico border.

After promising to take inventory, McMahon said there’s not enough capacity to give housing, food, healthcare and legal services to migrants.

McMahon says the capacity is limited by local people needing services and 1,900 legally-processed immigrants who’ve already been promised housing in Syracuse and Onondaga County.

Emails to the New York City Mayor’s Office and DocGo have not been returned.