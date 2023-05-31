GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Let’s take our chances and roll the dice,’ as the Chris Stapleton Song goes. That’s not what some of his fans are willing to do at his upcoming concert when it comes to the lawn chair policy at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. At the big concerts, you can’t bring your own. Instead, you have to rent one.

Cynthia Mauldin has been to nearly 40 Amphitheater concerts and has always brought her own lawn chair, but for the upcoming Chris Stapleton concert, she was surprised to find out the policy had changed. If you want to sit, you’ve got to rent.

“Even James Taylor was so crowded and we still brought our chairs,” said Mauldin.

“My sister is slightly disabled. If they told us at the time we couldn’t bring chairs in, we couldn’t rent them. We wouldn’t have bought tickets,” said Mauldin.

Mauldin bought four tickets in March. But she didn’t learn about the new policy until Wednesday.

“Today I got an email, saying, hey by the way just a reminder you can’t bring any chairs in,” said Mauldin.

“As soon as I got that email, I called the box office and asked if we could rent chairs and the guy said, oh they are all sold out,” said Mauldin.

About an hour later, Mauldin got another email. But this time it was from the Amphitheater.

“Somebody must’ve talked to somebody, because I did get an email and they said we’ve talked to whoever and they decided to release some extra chairs. So we did and they were able to buy them,” said Mauldin.

Mauldin said she is going to another concert in August at the Amphitheater is hoping she can bring her own chairs instead of renting them.

Click here for more details on the lawn chair policy.