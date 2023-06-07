BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A construction worker was struck and killed by a dump truck on I-90 West, between Pembroke and Batavia, shortly after 5:30 Wednesday morning.

State Police confirmed the incident to News 4, saying the worker was “backed over” by the truck near milepost 400. The right lane had been closed for repaving. He was later identified as site inspector Brett Decker, 45, of Middleport.

According to preliminary investigation, the truck began backing up in the work zone when Decker walked into the milled right lane, where he was hit. Decker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County medical examiner.

The right lane of I-90 West remains closed between the Pembroke service area and the Pembroke exit. The incident is still under investigation.