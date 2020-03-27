Boredom Busters, free online activities: Consumer Reports

1  of  2
Sheriff Gene Conway Joins County Exec. Ryan McMahon For Today's 3 p.m. Onondaga County COVID-19 Briefing Daily coronavirus update
Consumer Reports
CONSUMER REPORTS — Museums, after-school activities, even playgrounds across the country are closed, which means millions of kids are home and looking for something to do during weekends and free time.

Usually, that might mean a trip to a museum or library, but that’s not an option during the
coronavirus shutdowns. But as Consumer Reports explains, activities and cultural experiences
from around the world are opening up online more than ever.

While many museums have shut their doors to visitors, online museum tours are available
without leaving your couch. There’s the National Gallery in Washington D.C., the Guggenheim
in New York, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Museum of Anthropology in
Mexico City, even the Louvre in Paris.

VR designed by Google lets your online explorer climb a virtual Mount Everest or go out of
this world to explore the surface of Mars on NASA’s Curiosity Rover.

Looking for something else that’s interactive? Check out Facebook Live, where your child can
join a live safari with zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo. Or they can log on to chat with their favorite children’s book authors.

And in the evening, instead of vegging out in front of the TV, your family can get some
culture with free online streaming from the Metropolitan Opera.

Here are the links to the activities:

Virtual Museum Tours

VR with Google

